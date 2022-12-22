ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more frigid night

AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely. TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet flakes Monday morning

MONDAY: There is a very low 30% chance for snow Monday morning. A weak low-pressure system will graze parts of northeast Arkansas with the potential for a little snow. We could see a few flakes during the Monday morning commute, but it shouldn’t accumulate enough to cause any impacts. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 40s so any snow that does fall will quickly melt away.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

First responders prepare for freezing temperatures

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are preparing to tackle the hazardous road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing in Arkansas. “Every emergency scene is different for us and you kind of have to adapt to it as you get there,” North Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear- Sadowsky said. "This amount of cold, or this level of cold, does not help anything.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare

ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Record year for medical marijuana in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Around the holidays, the medical marijuana industry typically sees an increase in sales. 2022 will be the largest year of marijuana purchases ever in Arkansas. Last year, the state saw record numbers for medical marijuana as sales increased especially after pandemic checks were issued. "As...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy