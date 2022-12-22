Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more frigid night
AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely. TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet flakes Monday morning
MONDAY: There is a very low 30% chance for snow Monday morning. A weak low-pressure system will graze parts of northeast Arkansas with the potential for a little snow. We could see a few flakes during the Monday morning commute, but it shouldn’t accumulate enough to cause any impacts. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 40s so any snow that does fall will quickly melt away.
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
mysaline.com
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Despite abundant sunshine, Friday remains frigid
FRIDAY MORNING: Dangerously cold Arctic air grips the entire state of Arkansas Friday morning with temperatures in the single digits. A brisk northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel like double digits below zero. By noon, we only reach the mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.
As below freezing temperatures continue, people in apartment complexes are going days without heat
Saturday, as many people are trying to stay warm and cozy on Christmas Eve, same people are still without heat.
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the holiday season approaches, temperatures are dropping in Arkansas, and many people are looking for a warm place to stay. Fortunately, caring individuals on both sides of the Arkansas River are setting up shelters to provide warmth and comfort to anyone in need.
First responders prepare for freezing temperatures
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First responders are preparing to tackle the hazardous road conditions as temperatures dip below freezing in Arkansas. “Every emergency scene is different for us and you kind of have to adapt to it as you get there,” North Little Rock Fire Department Captain Jacob Lear- Sadowsky said. "This amount of cold, or this level of cold, does not help anything.”
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare
ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ksgf.com
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Record year for medical marijuana in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Around the holidays, the medical marijuana industry typically sees an increase in sales. 2022 will be the largest year of marijuana purchases ever in Arkansas. Last year, the state saw record numbers for medical marijuana as sales increased especially after pandemic checks were issued. "As...
Arkansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to prepare for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansans prepare their homes and cars for winter weather, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to make sure roads are safe. “You know the temperatures are dropping so we've been able to plan for this for a couple of days,” ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker said.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0