Shoppers head to Christmas Village ahead of winter storm

The forecast may be responsible for a busy shopping day on Wednesday as last-minute shoppers try to avoid getting soaked on Thursday and Friday.

"The weather is fabulous today. I know tomorrow is supposed to be really, really bad," said Joyce Gailliard, from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.

Many people downtown said they are getting their holiday shopping done today because of the expected weather.

"We're not coming out in the rain with a little one," said Chad Habecker, from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

Some vendors at Christmas Village said they may board up the next two days.

"I think tomorrow we're gonna close and hopefully Saturday it's going to be a nice day and we can catch up," said Edgar Villegas, Manager at Woops, French Macaroons.

"Good weather is definitely important for us because also with the rain it means fewer people, fewer shoppers and with that also we can't have our clothing out so it's kind of difficult with the bad weather," said Ashley Rorabaugh, Assistant at Cirese C. Skin Therapy.

But for today, shoppers said they wanted to make a point to shop outside in Center City.

"I like these activities around the holiday season and they got nice things gifts that you can get for loved ones," said James Lee, from Newark, Delaware.

"It's definitely great, I like that these are local vendors. I think for the most part so it's great to be able to give back to our community," said Ayanna Oglesby, from Overbrook, Pennsylvania.

Some shoppers we spoke with said the weather is also helping them not procrastinate.