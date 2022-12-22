ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheltenham Township, PA

Shoppers head to Christmas Village ahead of winter storm

By Katie Katro via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gI3h_0jqjfVSz00

The forecast may be responsible for a busy shopping day on Wednesday as last-minute shoppers try to avoid getting soaked on Thursday and Friday.

"The weather is fabulous today. I know tomorrow is supposed to be really, really bad," said Joyce Gailliard, from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.

Many people downtown said they are getting their holiday shopping done today because of the expected weather.

"We're not coming out in the rain with a little one," said Chad Habecker, from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

Some vendors at Christmas Village said they may board up the next two days.

"I think tomorrow we're gonna close and hopefully Saturday it's going to be a nice day and we can catch up," said Edgar Villegas, Manager at Woops, French Macaroons.

"Good weather is definitely important for us because also with the rain it means fewer people, fewer shoppers and with that also we can't have our clothing out so it's kind of difficult with the bad weather," said Ashley Rorabaugh, Assistant at Cirese C. Skin Therapy.

But for today, shoppers said they wanted to make a point to shop outside in Center City.

"I like these activities around the holiday season and they got nice things gifts that you can get for loved ones," said James Lee, from Newark, Delaware.

"It's definitely great, I like that these are local vendors. I think for the most part so it's great to be able to give back to our community," said Ayanna Oglesby, from Overbrook, Pennsylvania.

Some shoppers we spoke with said the weather is also helping them not procrastinate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures

Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
sauconsource.com

Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds

In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc

Car rolls over in Lower Macungie Township crash

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Willow Lane and John Fries Drive in Lower Macungie Township. A car rolled over and landed in a grassy field. The Action Cam showed the vehicle...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
cosmosphilly.com

SigmaPharm Laboratories Annual Christmas Party 2022

Bensalem, PA – SigmaPharm Laboratories hosted its annual Christmas party on Friday evening. The annual event brought together t family and friends. Dr. Spiro Spireas, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sigmapharm Laboratories, and his wife, Dr. Amalia Kassapidis-Spireas, welcomed the guests to the holiday affair.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

UGI asks natural gas customers to limit usage until noon

UGI, which serves the Lehigh Valley, is asking its customers to limit their usage of natural gas until noon Sunday, according to a news release from the Reading-based utility. Due to the extreme cold in recent days, there are “regional natural gas supply constraints”, UGI said Saturday. Efforts...
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy