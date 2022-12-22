SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sisters Amelia and Juliana Howard and their cousin, Ashton Williford are in the business of giving back to others. Juliana said, “Well we like to help a lot of people, so Nanny K thought, since we have a lot of pinecones, we can decorate them and we can sell them, and we can pick toys out for Toys for Tots.”

