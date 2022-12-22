Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Pinecones for Kids
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sisters Amelia and Juliana Howard and their cousin, Ashton Williford are in the business of giving back to others. Juliana said, “Well we like to help a lot of people, so Nanny K thought, since we have a lot of pinecones, we can decorate them and we can sell them, and we can pick toys out for Toys for Tots.”
KXII.com
Denison soup kitchen spreads Christmas joy with hot food and presents
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Center Cross Ministries is a Denison soup kitchen operating with no heat or hot water. “We think that God has called us to be here to show his love,” said Alan Bernard, co-founder. Despite its circumstances, it’s determined to show its love by giving back....
KXII.com
Southern Oklahoma volunteer fire departments work grass fires over holiday weekend
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters in Southern Oklahoma were busy Christmas weekend as grass fires sparked up in Carter and Love counties. 33 acres of grass burned in Dickson on Christmas Eve afternoon, according to the Dickson Volunteer Fire Department. A Facebook post stated the first firefighters to respond found...
KTEN.com
Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
KTEN.com
Sherman house burns; no one hurt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a residence in the 700 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman on Thursday evening. Firefighters said some members of the family arrived at the scene as they were extinguishing the blaze. This is a breaking...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
kswo.com
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)
Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available. At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard...
KTEN.com
Roff man dies in house fire
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
davisnewspaper.net
Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized
Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
Comments / 0