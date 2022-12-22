ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Out for the Falling Iguanas

The Christmas cold weather blast is unusual for South Florida. However, it was great to finally have a cold weather Christmas where we weren’t in shorts and sweating outside. It was nice to wear sweaters and jackets with lows dipping in the 40s this past weekend. It feels like it’s been decades since we actually had a cold Christmas in Miami.
