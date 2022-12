GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – It is going to feel much warmer across the state of Wisconsin this week. The National Weather Service says last weekend’s bitter cold will move out of the state today, and everyone will warm up. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees for folks in southeast Wisconsin later this week, it will of course be colder the further north you go.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO