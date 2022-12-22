Nets Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday evening, two of the most notable teams in the NBA (the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets ) are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the Nets have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, Alondes Williams, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe.

NBA's official injury report

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

The Nets (19-12) come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They got off to a 1-5 start to the season but have gone 18-7 over their last 25 games.

In their last ten games, the Nets are 9-1, and they are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

On Sunday night, the Nets beat the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) 124-121.

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant was brilliant and put up 43 points, six rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

On the season, the 2014 MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 30 games.

As for the Warriors, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record in 32 games.

On Tuesday, they lost 132-94 to the New York Knicks in Manhattan, so the matchup with the Nets is the second night of a back-to-back.

On the road, the Warriors are 3-15, while the Nets are 10-5 at home.