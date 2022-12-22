Read full article on original website
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended one game for fighting
The NFL has suspended Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for one game after they exchanged punches on the field following Sunday’s 51-14 Rams win. Video showed a brief and hostile interaction between the players that was followed by Gregory punching Aboushi in the...
Will Lamar Jackson be back for Sunday night vs. Steelers?
New Year’s Day will feature one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries. The question is whether the home team will feature its starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson, who was injured earlier this months, has missed three games and most of a fourth with a knee injury. The team continues to believe he will play again.
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke and throws TD pass, Commanders trail 49ers 30-20
Carson Wentz is back behind center. After a pair of Taylor Heinicke turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera has benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz. Per JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Heinicke was “visibly pissed” after talking with Rivera on the...
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games
The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim head coach,...
Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.
Reports: Ejiro Evero turned down Broncos interim head coaching job
The Broncos have reportedly named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim head coach in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing on Monday, but it appears Rosburg was not the first choice for the job. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was the first person offered the chance...
Report: Budda Baker has fractured shoulder that will end his season
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said during his news conference that he had no update on safety Budda Baker‘s shoulder injury. NFL Network provided one a few minutes later, and it’s not good news. Baker fractured his shoulder and will miss the final two games. He played all 81...
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday may be Colts head coach in 2023, Chris Ballard will definitely be our GM
Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t know who his head coach will be in 2023, but he’s strongly considering keeping interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Irsay said in an interview with ESPN that he won’t decide the head coach until going through a full interviewing process after the season, but that he wants Saturday to be in the mix for keeping the job on a permanent basis.
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB
Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
Broncos seem to commit to keeping G.M. George Paton, with one caveat
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson?. Is General Manager George Paton safe?. The statement issued...
Mike Vrabel: We always try to win, but have to consider health of team
The Titans have a short week to prepare before they face the Cowboys on Thursday night and their approach to the game has been the subject of much discussion the last few days,. Whether they win, lose or tie on Thursday, the Titans will have to beat the Jaguars in...
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
Mac Jones: Low hit on Eli Apple just part of the game, no intent to injure
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addressed his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Monday. Jones threw his body at Apple’s legs while Apple was chasing after Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in an attempt to stop Thornton from reaching Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt after Pratt recovered an apparent fumble. The play was ultimately called an incomplete pass.
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
