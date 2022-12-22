ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA State Fire Marshal’s Office gives advice on preparing for the winter

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 5 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Winter weather is in the Inland Northwest, and some of these winter storms can be dangerous for you and your loved ones.

From extreme cold to icy roads to large levels of snow, there are many things that can put you and your loved ones at risk.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has some tips for you to stay prepared during the winter.

Here are some of them:

  • Stay informed of winter weather.
  • Prepare your home by insulating walls, attics, and pipes to avoid freezing during cold weather.
  • Learn how to shut off water valves in case a water pipe bursts.
  • Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power.
  • If you have an emergency generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Avoid using carbon monoxide-producing appliances indoors to include lighting, heating, and cooking equipment. Proper ventilation and following manufacturer’s instructions are key.
  • Create an emergency supply kit for your car and if possible, keep a full tank of gas.
  • If you have a fireplace or wood stove, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood for back-up heating fuel.
  • When preparing, keep in mind each person’s specific needs to include medication, and remember your pets need’s too.
  • Create a home emergency supply kit to include rock salt, sand, and shovels, and include extra clothes.

You can contact the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929 for more information.

