ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wfdd.org

LEAD Girls of NC expanding to 2 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle schools

LEAD Girls of North Carolina, a program for at-risk preteen girls, is expanding into two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools in January. During a designated time in the school day, program facilitators will visit Paisley Magnet School and Philo-Hill Magnet Academy to work with students. The curriculum includes lessons on positive...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD

At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC

Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WCNC

UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold

As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Summerfield firefighter dies after crashing into tree

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County firefighter is dead after a crash in Rockingham County Sunday. State Highway Patrol said Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, N.C. was driving in a 2007 Chevrolet truck southwest on Bethany Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the roadway down an embankment, and into a tree before 9 a.m.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy