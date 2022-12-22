Read full article on original website
Related
wfdd.org
LEAD Girls of NC expanding to 2 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle schools
LEAD Girls of North Carolina, a program for at-risk preteen girls, is expanding into two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools in January. During a designated time in the school day, program facilitators will visit Paisley Magnet School and Philo-Hill Magnet Academy to work with students. The curriculum includes lessons on positive...
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
WRAL
Scholarship program helps fund recipient's path to a second career in the life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. After being out of school for 30 years, it was hard for Stephanie Alston to imagine going back into the classroom to start a new career. It was even harder for her to fathom winning a scholarship that would alleviate the financial...
WRAL
Durham Tech program helps students find new career paths in life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. With the growth in life sciences job opportunities in North Carolina, more people are exploring what it would take to pivot to this growing sector. The good news is there are many examples of people who have made that jump, like Anette...
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
wschronicle.com
Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD
At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC
Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Homicide arrest made in Guilford County
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
WCNC
UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
davidsonlocal.com
Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold
As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
Christmas Eve 'rolling blackouts' frustrate many, others find peace in the darkness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — All is calm and all is bright, once again, for many in the Triad. Friday night’s bitterly cold temperatures spiked demand for electricity. That increased demand led Duke Energy to pull the plug on many peoples Christmas plans. "This is one of the tools...
WXII 12
Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
wfmynews2.com
Interactive Resource Center opens warming shelter through the holidays
The City of Greensboro issued a White Flag Response through Monday as temperatures drop. The IRC’s staff quickly sprung into action to make sure everyone had a warm.
Summerfield firefighter dies after crashing into tree
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County firefighter is dead after a crash in Rockingham County Sunday. State Highway Patrol said Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, N.C. was driving in a 2007 Chevrolet truck southwest on Bethany Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the roadway down an embankment, and into a tree before 9 a.m.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0