ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 10

April Urreaabeja
3d ago

they are horrible my mom's dog Sadie died on the 20th of December because she was very old she was 17 years old they allow her to suffer for 3 days I can hear her in pain this place is awful I used to donate to them but I'll never do it again

Reply
2
Desiree Landram
4d ago

I understand not letting people go back as it can spread disease and stress out the animals. RCACP stopped letting people go back long before covid. I had to identify which cat I thought was mine before they would let me go back to confirm it. There's nothing wrong with showing the pictures. There may be little to no context, but they are unedited and this is a non-profit organization that takes in a lot of donations. People should be allowed to ask where the money is going.

Reply
2
Kristy Taylor
4d ago

no she did right going public makes them know there will be no sorry cuts and someone is watching and funding and going back is away of showing this too COVID had passed

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Chocolate Santa visits WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke City opens warming shelter

The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in Roanoke shed fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguished it quickly. The fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City Councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting

A Danville City Councilman's house was hit by gunfire in a Christmas weekend drive-by shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt. It happened Friday night at 11:15 p.m. on Stokes Street. In a Facebook post, City Councilman Bryant Hood said multiple shots rang out, leaving his home with 60 bullet holes. A neighbor’s house was also hit by gunfire.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Angels of Assisi rings in the holidays with free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi wanted to spread the holiday cheer this year. They did that Monday through Wednesday by giving out 21 pallets of free cat and dog food to residents. ”One of our big goals is to keep people with their pets whenever possible, and if...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Show off your cookie decorating skills

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you making those cookies for Santa and his elves, or are you making them for yourself? (We won’t tell the jolly fella, promise.) On the third day of Christmas ... you know how the song goes, but we’re changing it up each day leading up to Christmas.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy