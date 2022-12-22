they are horrible my mom's dog Sadie died on the 20th of December because she was very old she was 17 years old they allow her to suffer for 3 days I can hear her in pain this place is awful I used to donate to them but I'll never do it again
I understand not letting people go back as it can spread disease and stress out the animals. RCACP stopped letting people go back long before covid. I had to identify which cat I thought was mine before they would let me go back to confirm it. There's nothing wrong with showing the pictures. There may be little to no context, but they are unedited and this is a non-profit organization that takes in a lot of donations. People should be allowed to ask where the money is going.
no she did right going public makes them know there will be no sorry cuts and someone is watching and funding and going back is away of showing this too COVID had passed
