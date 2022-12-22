ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU's Sonny Dykes at home, coaching 1st CFP team from Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an off-field offensive analyst, and pondering his next move. Fired from his previous head coaching job and with three young kids at home, the son of longtime college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would need to do to get a real estate license.
Cam Akers' resurgence echoes Rams' late-season improvements

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two months after Cam Akers' NFL prospects looked pretty bleak, the running back has played his way back into a promising future with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams themselves are also rebounding solidly from a midseason slump that...
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for punches

NEW YORK (AP) — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for exchanging punches following Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and...
