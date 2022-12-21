ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Malik Hornsby still has Huskers as a top contender

The Nebraska football team already landed one transfer portal quarterback as part of its 2023 class. It looks as though there’s still a chance to get another one. Malik Hornsby has been taking his time regarding what team he’ll be playing for next. He didn’t sign on the dotted line during the early period that ended on Friday. The fact that he didn’t pick the Nebraska football team had some thinking that he’d likely ruled out the Huskers. That doesn’t appear to be the case.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Going deep into Penn State territory for latest QB offer

When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, the 2023 class is just about done. However, the overall work is never done, as Matt Rhule will certainly attest. The continuing work was shown off in an offer late last week to a quarterback who won’t be able to take snaps for the Huskers until 2025, should he commit. However, the offer to Stone Saunders means more than simply that the coaching staff is looking ahead to future classes. The offer was another sign of Rhule and company’s dedication to setting up a pipeline in Pennsylvania.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers named among top transfer portal teams

Nebraska football fans are quite happy with how Matt Rhule and his staff did during the early signing period. Of course, unless the day had been an unmitigated disaster, Husker fans would likely have found something to be happy about. That’s what fandom is all about. That’s why it’s nice to see that the job Rhule did, especially regarding the transfer portal, is lauded by national sources.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history

Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
FAIRBURY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy