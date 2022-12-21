Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malik Hornsby still has Huskers as a top contender
The Nebraska football team already landed one transfer portal quarterback as part of its 2023 class. It looks as though there’s still a chance to get another one. Malik Hornsby has been taking his time regarding what team he’ll be playing for next. He didn’t sign on the dotted line during the early period that ended on Friday. The fact that he didn’t pick the Nebraska football team had some thinking that he’d likely ruled out the Huskers. That doesn’t appear to be the case.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Going deep into Penn State territory for latest QB offer
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, the 2023 class is just about done. However, the overall work is never done, as Matt Rhule will certainly attest. The continuing work was shown off in an offer late last week to a quarterback who won’t be able to take snaps for the Huskers until 2025, should he commit. However, the offer to Stone Saunders means more than simply that the coaching staff is looking ahead to future classes. The offer was another sign of Rhule and company’s dedication to setting up a pipeline in Pennsylvania.
Nebraska Football: Huskers named among top transfer portal teams
Nebraska football fans are quite happy with how Matt Rhule and his staff did during the early signing period. Of course, unless the day had been an unmitigated disaster, Husker fans would likely have found something to be happy about. That’s what fandom is all about. That’s why it’s nice to see that the job Rhule did, especially regarding the transfer portal, is lauded by national sources.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Outrecruiting Iowa, Evan Cooper & Matt Rhule, more
Now that Matt Rhule is here, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has a familiar goal. The new coach and his new staff are wanting to keep in-state prospects away from an old rival. The Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff has made no secret about the fact that they are declaring war...
Corn Nation
Wrestling Roundup: Transfer Portal Updates, Huskers Add Another to Impressive 2023 Class
With the 2022 portion of the NCAA wrestling season behind us, there are a few bits of information about the Husker wrestling team that you may want to know. Nebraska saw a former top target enter the portal recently and wasted no time in bringing Tyler Antoniak back to Nebraska.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Could another Florida Gator be on the way?
Could Nebraska football recruiting efforts be about to zero in on yet another Florida Gator defensive back? It certainly will if one of the newest Huskers has anything to say about it. Should the Nebraska football recruiting operations actually grab the latest Gator DB to enter the portal, he might...
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola reels in transfer offensive lineman
The Nebraska football team had a great signing day on Wednesday, but the program wasn’t finished. On Friday, Matt Rhule and company got themselves another transfer commit. Ben Scott is an offensive lineman from Arizona State who could actually be the biggest pickup of the transfer portal. That the...
Yardbarker
Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history
Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
KSNB Local4
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
klkntv.com
Nebraska teens drive snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
1011now.com
Construction kicks off Westbrook “Renaissance”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, construction began on the Glenn Korff School of Music. The $75 million project will add 75,000 square feet to the school’s buildings. The new Westbrook building will have more collaboration space and updated classrooms, including high quality sound and video. The Kimbal Recital...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. They say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since December 22. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She’s known...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Package thief strikes Nebraska community just hours before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Crete Police Department needs your help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. You can see the thief stroll up to a home in a dark hoodie on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. They’re also wearing a face covering, blue jeans, tan...
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
Comments / 1