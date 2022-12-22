Read full article on original website
ANTHONY EDWIN CORNINE
Anthony Edwin Cornine of Jamestown was born January 9, 1954, in Marshall, MO, to William and Mary Elizabeth Rawlings Cormine. Anthony passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Anthony was a 1972 graduate of Marshall High School and attended Harding University. He was a...
JL PULLIAM SR.
JL Pulliam Sr., 92, of rural Marshall, MO, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ELIZABETH “BETTY” HAUSAM
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at EW Thompson Health and Rehab. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Broadway Presbyterian Church in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
JOAN RUTH CARRENDER
Joan Ruth Carrender, 90, of Concordia, MO, formerly of Sweet Springs, MO passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Sweet Springs, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in Sweet Springs. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
BARBARA LEE DAVENPORT
Barbara Lee Davenport, 83, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s Research. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
WILLIE J. CAMPBELL
Willie J. Campbell, 65, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. In true Willie J. fashion, there will not be a formal service, but there will be a get together of family and friends to celebrate his life. The gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Jackson’s Event Center, 25003 Kite Ave., Marshall, MO. Instead of sending flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The HART Fund. Handy Artist Relief Fund (HART), through The Blues Foundation, provides assistance to musicians and their families facing health issues and Willie would want to continue to help others.
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
BETTY JO (ROGERS) NIEBRUEGGE
Betty Jo (Rogers) Niebruegge, 96, of New Franklin, passed away December 19, 2022 at The Bluffs in Columbia. Betty was born on December 30, 1925 in New Franklin a daughter of Stanley “Hawkshaw” Rogers and Anna Laura Williams Rogers. She graduated from New Franklin High School in 1942. In 1943 she moved to St. Louis and helped in the war effort working in Quickmill Defense Plant and returned to New Franklin in 1945 where she was employed as a telephone operator. She met her future husband, Herbert “Herb” Niebruegge on his first day home from serving in the Navy in 1946 and they were engaged on Christmas Day in 1946. They married on May 21, 1947 in Lone Elm. Betty and Herb enjoyed hosting many family Thanksgiving dinners and Labor Day barbeques while living in Columbia on Bourn Avenue until moving back to New Franklin in 1983. Betty retired 1984 after thirty-five years as a GTE telephone operator.
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
BOTHWELL FOUNDATION COMMITTEE GIVES AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR TO SMITHTON YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation Committee, recently gave an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Smithton Youth Sports Complex. The complex is located south of Sedalia on Highway TT. The AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore normal rhythm.
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES 2023 BUDGET
The Carrollton Town Council approved the 2023 budget for the City of Carrollton during a recent meeting. City Administrative Assistant Terry Bell stated that 2022 revenues had been better than expected. The council also approved an amendment to the 2022 budget due to the increase in the revenues. In other...
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Two Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe left both drivers with moderate injuries. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:50 am on LIV 224, at LIV 239. According to the report, 60-year-old Christine Anderson of Chillicothe was westbound on LIV 224 while a 17-year-old girl was northbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was on its side. Both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
RICK CLINCH
Rick Clinch, age 76, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater, MO. Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Marshall Junior Tennis in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
SMITH-COTTON STUDENT ATHLETE RECEIVES JOHNSON FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP
Smith-Cotton High School senior Cody Smith has been awarded the 2022 Mark Johnson Academic Scholarship. Smith was a starter at linebacker for the Smith-Cotton football team and an Academic All-State honoree. The annual scholarship, provided by former Smith-Cotton coach Mark Johnson and his family awards $500 to a Smith-Cotton football...
MAYOR OF EMMA ISSUES 48-HOUR BOIL ORDER FOR CERTAIN RESIDENTS
Emma Mayor Randy Bredehoeft has issued a boil order for some residents in city limits. Bredehoeft says the boil order is for residents on South Elm Street. The order is in effect for 48 hours.
