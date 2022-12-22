Betty Jo (Rogers) Niebruegge, 96, of New Franklin, passed away December 19, 2022 at The Bluffs in Columbia. Betty was born on December 30, 1925 in New Franklin a daughter of Stanley “Hawkshaw” Rogers and Anna Laura Williams Rogers. She graduated from New Franklin High School in 1942. In 1943 she moved to St. Louis and helped in the war effort working in Quickmill Defense Plant and returned to New Franklin in 1945 where she was employed as a telephone operator. She met her future husband, Herbert “Herb” Niebruegge on his first day home from serving in the Navy in 1946 and they were engaged on Christmas Day in 1946. They married on May 21, 1947 in Lone Elm. Betty and Herb enjoyed hosting many family Thanksgiving dinners and Labor Day barbeques while living in Columbia on Bourn Avenue until moving back to New Franklin in 1983. Betty retired 1984 after thirty-five years as a GTE telephone operator.

