Tips for Teaching Text Structures with Expository Literature | Nonfiction Strategies
With its range of text structures, innovative formatting, and rich language, expository literature is a great choice for modeling high-quality informational writing. Expository literature—one of the five kinds of nonfiction children’s books being published today—presents narrowly focused topics using a range of text structures as well as innovative formatting and rich, literary language, making it the perfect choice for modeling high-quality informational writing. But that’s not the only reason to choose these titles as mentor texts. Research shows that many elementary students enjoy expository nonfiction as much as or more than narratives. Expository literature features elements that make these books particularly appealing to young readers.
Deconstructing Kids’ Nonfiction: List Text Structure and the Five-Paragraph Essay
Making the connection between nonfiction books and the five-paragraph essay. In children’s publishing, the term “list book” refers to an expository literature title with a list text structure. The book’s main idea is presented at the beginning of the book, and then each subsequent spread offers one or more examples that support that idea. In many cases, a list book has a concluding spread that links back to the opening or offers a fun twist on the topic, leaving readers with a sense of satisfaction. A list text structure works well for books that focus on plant or animal characteristics, adaptations, or behaviors, but it can also be the perfect choice for some social studies topics.
Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022
Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Cormac McCarthy Uses Fiction to Cross Examine the Universe
Cormac McCarthy’s latest novel, Stella Maris, consists entirely of transcripts of conversations at a psychiatric facility between a suicidal genius named Alicia Western and her therapist. Readers of McCarthy’s previous novel, The Passenger, know how the story ends: Alicia has already committed suicide when The Passenger begins. Stella Maris shares themes and its central character with The Passenger, but it offers a new angle on her strange, luminous mind. In the first book, we saw Alicia’s troubling hallucinations as they appeared to her—as bizarre but undeniably real beings. In Stella Maris, we have a more external view of Alicia. Her inner life is not dramatized, only described in exchanges with a therapist whose sympathy cannot entirely conceal his bewilderment at many of her comments about her mind and the world. Yet the novel suggests that she may have grasped more of the nature of reality than her interlocutor.
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 Fantasy Books for Kids
It’s always a little easier to find fantasy titles rather than science fiction ones for these lists. Honestly, anything that involves a mythological creature in any way is probably fair game. Still, I’ve been choosy with the books I’ve included on today’s list. Fantasy is so beloved in this post-Potter era that it would be a mistake to just throw anything with vaguely magic leanings in here. These books, to my mind, represent the best that fantasy for kids in 2022 had to offer. Yes, there are magical creatures and world building, but some of the titles you’ll find here are downright subtle. Take a gander. You’ll see what I mean.
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 Picture Book Reprints
It’s not as flashy as a CaldeNott list. Less poetic than the poetry. It’s old. Maybe a little dusty. But doggone it, if you’ve ever worked as a children’s librarian, or a bookstore employee even, then you’ve seen that look that comes into people’s eyes when they recount some of the more obscure picture books of their youth. The fact of the matter is that while most of the books on the 31 Days, 31 Lists round-up are from the current year, what about the backlist?
A Question of Style: Newbery Criteria Deep Dive
In the final installment of our six part series on the Newbery Criteria we discuss “Appropriateness of Style.” In previous posts we have looked at Character, Plot, Information, Theme, and Setting. Here’s another Emily/Steven dialogue to get us thinking about style:. EMILY: Since we already have our...
Cynthia Shambry offers a plethora of multicultural books for readers
Cynthia Shambry is the owner of Elda Reads, a child development program that promotes diversity by providing exposure to multicultural books and services. Elda Reads has a collection of books by Black writers that range from kids to adult level reading. Chambray spoke with rolling out about her bookstore and...
A new writer tweeted about a low book signing turnout, and famous authors commiserated
Novelists like Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Stephen King shared discouraging moments in their career after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted that only two people came to her book signing.
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
Some years, this annual book list falls into a pattern: like stand-out memoirs or dystopian fiction. But 2022 could not be contained, and these titles sprawl all over the place in subject and form.
