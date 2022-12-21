Read full article on original website
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 American History for Kids
Why do I even do an “American History” list? Welp, seems to me that the current battleground over children’s books in this country, the book banning and the cries over what constitutes “real” history, has a lot to do with who gets to tell our stories. In the past, white people controlled the narrative. Now we’re seeing books for kids coming out about our nation’s past that are less than entirely sunny and some people are NOT excited about it.
Kirkus Reviews
Best Middle-Grade of 2022: Wendy Wan-Long Shang
Wendy Wan-Long Shang is the critically acclaimed author of numerous books for children and young adults, including The Way Home Looks Now, which was selected for the 2016 Amelia Bloomer List and received a starred review from Kirkus. In her latest work, The Secret Battle of Evan Pao (Scholastic, June 7), Evan and his family move to a small Virginia town where belonging is predicated on an ancestral connection to the Civil War. Thanks to his Chinese American heritage, Evan is sure he will never fit in—until he discovers a piece of history that changes everything. Shang answered some questions over email.
Kirkus Reviews
Winners of 2022 Kids’ Book Choice Awards Revealed
The winners of the 2022 Kids’ Book Choice Awards have been announced, with 12 books taking home the prizes for outstanding achievement in young readers’ literature. The awards, sponsored by the nonprofit Every Child a Reader, are the only prizes for children’s, middle-grade, and young adult books voted on by young readers themselves.
slj.com
Deconstructing Kids’ Nonfiction: List Text Structure and the Five-Paragraph Essay
Making the connection between nonfiction books and the five-paragraph essay. In children’s publishing, the term “list book” refers to an expository literature title with a list text structure. The book’s main idea is presented at the beginning of the book, and then each subsequent spread offers one or more examples that support that idea. In many cases, a list book has a concluding spread that links back to the opening or offers a fun twist on the topic, leaving readers with a sense of satisfaction. A list text structure works well for books that focus on plant or animal characteristics, adaptations, or behaviors, but it can also be the perfect choice for some social studies topics.
