A zoo in India’s national capital has mourned the loss of a white tiger cub just three months after they welcomed it with two other siblings.The cub died last week, days after it started showing signs of limping, said Akanksha Mahajan, the director of Delhi’s National Zoological Park.It was born to a white tiger couple, seven-year-old tigress Sita and Vijay, earlier in September this year.“There were three cubs, you know. So, emotionality is always attached because when they are born, you always expect all should survive,” she told The Independent. The loss was also felt by the mother, who...

5 DAYS AGO