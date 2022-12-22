Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Woman ‘killed by shark attack’ in Hawaii said she was ‘following her dreams’ in moving final Facebook post
A woman has died in an apparent shark attack in Hawaii after telling her friends that she was "following [her] dreams" by learning to surf. Kristine Allen, a 60-year-old massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham in Washington state, made her final Facebook post on 2 December saying she had been longing to surf for years.Six days later, on 8 December, she disappeared while reportedly snorkelling near Keawakapu Point on the island of Maui, around the same time as a large shark was spotted nearby. Coast guard and rescue teams called off the search after 40 hours on 9 December,...
Science Focus
Holy fire disease: The hidden illness that's plagued humanity for a millennium
And yes, it still exists today. Holy fire disease, also known as St Anthony’s fire or ergotism, is a medical condition that causes a burning sensation in the limbs and, if left untreated, can cause gangrene (tissue death) and seizures. It is caused by eating cereal grains such as rye that have been infected by the purple club-headed fungus Claviceps purpurea.
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
‘Emotional’ caretakers mourn death of extremely rare 3-month-old white tiger cub
A zoo in India’s national capital has mourned the loss of a white tiger cub just three months after they welcomed it with two other siblings.The cub died last week, days after it started showing signs of limping, said Akanksha Mahajan, the director of Delhi’s National Zoological Park.It was born to a white tiger couple, seven-year-old tigress Sita and Vijay, earlier in September this year.“There were three cubs, you know. So, emotionality is always attached because when they are born, you always expect all should survive,” she told The Independent. The loss was also felt by the mother, who...
'Your Daughter Is Dead': Black Woman Suddenly Dies After Plastic Surgery
A medical examiner's office found that 'the procedure was completed but she never awoke from the anesthesia.'
A judge ordered an airline to pay for therapy for a plus-size passenger who was stopped from taking her economy seat, reports say
A Sao Paolo judge told Qatar Airways to pay model Juliana Nehme about $3,700 for therapy sessions after she was blocked from a flight last month.
Mother Of Cheslie Kryst Opens Up About Losing Child To Suicide Following Death Of tWitch
The mother of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst is opening up about her daughter’s death following the news that 40-year-old Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away from suicide on Dec. 13. Kryst died by suicide in January at the age of 30. April Simpkins spoke to Today about...
Covid, flu and RSV: what are the risks in Britain this Christmas?
While this year’s festive season may be less gloomy than that of the past two years, experts are warning there are many infectious diseases circulating, urging caution over yuletide mingling. We take a look at the latest stats and advice on how to stay safe. I thought this Christmas...
Man With WWI Explosive in His Rectum Sparks ‘Bomb Scare,’ Hospital Evacuation
An 88-year-old man caused some chaos on Saturday (December 17th) after he appeared at a hospital in France with a WWI explosive lodged in his rectum. According to the New York Post, the man visited Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, France to get the WWI explosive removed. However, he ended up sparking a bomb scare and hospital evacuation. New patients were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
BBC
Critical incident declared across all Derbyshire hospitals
Hospital bosses in Derbyshire have declared a critical incident after describing the health and social care system as "exceptionally busy". A statement said the move was designed to "prioritise and maintain safe services". Hospitals are seeing more people arrive for treatment, with extended waits for beds and "difficulties discharging patients...
'Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death Awakened My Anger at Losing a Boy I Loved'
The news that Boss died by suicide brought me right back to the morning that broke my heart.
Contaminated spinach left people hallucinating, confused, and unable to stand
Officials believe the spinach, used in dozens of products, was contaminated by another plant or weed, which has been sent to laboratories for testing.
worldanimalnews.com
Victory! Suffering Pandas YaYa & LeLe At The Memphis Zoo Will Finally Be Sent To A Sanctuary In China
UPDATE! A huge victory for giant pandas YaYa, 22, and LeLe, 24, who will be sent back to their homeland of China, according to a statement from the Memphis Zoo. In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices, who have been lobbying for the pandas’ release for nearly two years, announced the news today.
AboutLawsuits.com
Lawsuit Alleges Just for Me and Other Hair Relaxers Caused Uterine Cancer, Fibroids and Hysterectomy
Just for Me and other hair relaxers have been marketed toward children and Black women as safe hair straighteners. Studies have found that chemicals in the hair relaxers and perms may increase the risk of uterine cancer, fibroids and other side effects. Plaintiff indicates that she began using hair relaxer...
Comments / 0