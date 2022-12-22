ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
The Independent

Woman ‘killed by shark attack’ in Hawaii said she was ‘following her dreams’ in moving final Facebook post

A woman has died in an apparent shark attack in Hawaii after telling her friends that she was "following [her] dreams" by learning to surf. Kristine Allen, a 60-year-old massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham in Washington state, made her final Facebook post on 2 December saying she had been longing to surf for years.Six days later, on 8 December, she disappeared while reportedly snorkelling near Keawakapu Point on the island of Maui, around the same time as a large shark was spotted nearby. Coast guard and rescue teams called off the search after 40 hours on 9 December,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Science Focus

Holy fire disease: The hidden illness that's plagued humanity for a millennium

And yes, it still exists today. Holy fire disease, also known as St Anthony’s fire or ergotism, is a medical condition that causes a burning sensation in the limbs and, if left untreated, can cause gangrene (tissue death) and seizures. It is caused by eating cereal grains such as rye that have been infected by the purple club-headed fungus Claviceps purpurea.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Emotional’ caretakers mourn death of extremely rare 3-month-old white tiger cub

A zoo in India’s national capital has mourned the loss of a white tiger cub just three months after they welcomed it with two other siblings.The cub died last week, days after it started showing signs of limping, said Akanksha Mahajan, the director of Delhi’s National Zoological Park.It was born to a white tiger couple, seven-year-old tigress Sita and Vijay, earlier in September this year.“There were three cubs, you know. So, emotionality is always attached because when they are born, you always expect all should survive,” she told The Independent. The loss was also felt by the mother, who...
The Guardian

Covid, flu and RSV: what are the risks in Britain this Christmas?

While this year’s festive season may be less gloomy than that of the past two years, experts are warning there are many infectious diseases circulating, urging caution over yuletide mingling. We take a look at the latest stats and advice on how to stay safe. I thought this Christmas...
Outsider.com

Man With WWI Explosive in His Rectum Sparks ‘Bomb Scare,’ Hospital Evacuation

An 88-year-old man caused some chaos on Saturday (December 17th) after he appeared at a hospital in France with a WWI explosive lodged in his rectum. According to the New York Post, the man visited Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, France to get the WWI explosive removed. However, he ended up sparking a bomb scare and hospital evacuation. New patients were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
BBC

Critical incident declared across all Derbyshire hospitals

Hospital bosses in Derbyshire have declared a critical incident after describing the health and social care system as "exceptionally busy". A statement said the move was designed to "prioritise and maintain safe services". Hospitals are seeing more people arrive for treatment, with extended waits for beds and "difficulties discharging patients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy