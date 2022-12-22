Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Could Sean Payton be the next Broncos coach? 1 big thing is preventing that from happening
With Nathaniel Hackett officially fired, don’t expect Sean Payton to ride into Broncos Country and fix things thanks to one pretty big reason. There’s a few scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Gene Wilder, as Wonka, unenthusiastically feigns surprise when one of the horrible children does something unsurprisingly horrible.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (The ultimate let-down spot for Jacksonville)
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have come alive and all of the sudden they’ve steamrolled their way to the top of the AFC South. The Houston Texans did them a favor, beating Tennessee last week. Regardless of the results of both team’s Week 17 results, they’ll be playing for the AFC South title in Week 18.
Where does Nathaniel Hackett rank among worst NFL coaching hires?
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season, but does he rank among the worst coaches in NFL History?. Another year, another coach who was fired without completing his first season; this time, it was Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett received a notice from...
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Kenny Pickett gives Steelers fans hope once he can be free of Matt Canada
Kenny Pickett looked like a world-beater on the game-winning drive for the Steelers against the Raiders, raising hopes for his post-Matt Canada future. Fans clamored for Kenny Pickett after enduring weeks of Mitchell Trubisky. They watched as the rookie struggled, then started to come into his own in the latter half of the season. Now they’ve seen what he can do when he really cooks and what the future might hold for him and the Steelers.
How much money will Raiders save by punting on Derek Carr?
How much money will the Las Vegas Raiders save by getting rid of Derek Carr after the 2022 season?. One of the most apparent moves for the Las Vegas Raiders to make when the 2022 season ends is to depart with quarterback Derek Carr, but how much money will Las Vegas save by doing so?
3 Broncos players who won’t be back in 2023
Here are three players that the Denver Broncos will not bring back, as they look to retool this offseason. The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with astronomical expectations. In 2021, their defense was excellent, as they allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). However, their offense simply struggled to put points on the board, but they were not devoid of weapons with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams on the roster. With their defensive core mostly returning, the Broncos appeared to be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. So, general manager George Paton made a big move during the offseason by trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
Broncos vs. Rams: Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl (Video)
Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 14-51 on Sunday an ugly scene occurred between two players. During what appeared to be a meet and greet between the teams after the game, Broncos’ Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged some words and then a punch was thrown.
Mac Jones could face discipline for dirty play against Bengals
Mac Jones was caught under fire during Saturday’s home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, putting a dent in New England’s playoff hopes. The New England Patriots entered Saturday afternoon with a lot at stake in terms of the AFC wildcard picture. If the Patriots could win their final...
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown
Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
3 reasons the Eagles can win the Super Bowl, and 1 reason they won’t
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL and are on their way to the NFC’s No.1 seed. Here is why they may, or may not, be champs in the end. At 13-1 through 15 weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the best record in all of football and are a shoo-in for the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs. They are inarguably the most complete team in the league.
