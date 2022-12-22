ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)

So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown

Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
