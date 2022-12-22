Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Related
Could Sean Payton be the next Broncos coach? 1 big thing is preventing that from happening
With Nathaniel Hackett officially fired, don’t expect Sean Payton to ride into Broncos Country and fix things thanks to one pretty big reason. There’s a few scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Gene Wilder, as Wonka, unenthusiastically feigns surprise when one of the horrible children does something unsurprisingly horrible.
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
CFB experts state Miami football biggest Cormani McClain challengers
The Miami football program remains involved with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain who committed to the Hurricanes in October. McClain did not sign a National Letter of Intent during the Early National Signing period that ended on Friday. Alabama and Colorado have emerged as the biggest challengers to Miami. Chad Simmons,...
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Jazz-Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas on Monday)
The excitement of Christmas Day in the NBA is over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t intriguing basketball on the slate for Monday night. With seven games in action, including a marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, I’m going light today with two picks that I love on this board.
Mac Jones could face discipline for dirty play against Bengals
Mac Jones was caught under fire during Saturday’s home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, putting a dent in New England’s playoff hopes. The New England Patriots entered Saturday afternoon with a lot at stake in terms of the AFC wildcard picture. If the Patriots could win their final...
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown
Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0