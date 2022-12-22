This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. It seems like the most logical place to put a new TV? There's all this space above a fireplace, all the furniture is already arranged, and it can be up and out of the way. In reality, it's one of the worst places in your home to put a TV. Not only can this positioning decrease the picture quality, but it can shorten the life of your TV. Not only that, it could actually lead to physical pain. Mounting a TV above a fireplace, even one you don't use, is about as bad an idea as it gets when it comes to TVs.

4 HOURS AGO