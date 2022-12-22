Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Could Sean Payton be the next Broncos coach? 1 big thing is preventing that from happening
With Nathaniel Hackett officially fired, don’t expect Sean Payton to ride into Broncos Country and fix things thanks to one pretty big reason. There’s a few scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Gene Wilder, as Wonka, unenthusiastically feigns surprise when one of the horrible children does something unsurprisingly horrible.
NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
LeBron James’ latest Lakers prediction might be his worst one yet
LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for nearly two decades and obviously gets a lot of attention as a result. While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar gets a lot of unfair criticism, he also rightfully gets teased when he deserves it. It has become a recent trend...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
3 Broncos players who won’t be back in 2023
Here are three players that the Denver Broncos will not bring back, as they look to retool this offseason. The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with astronomical expectations. In 2021, their defense was excellent, as they allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). However, their offense simply struggled to put points on the board, but they were not devoid of weapons with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams on the roster. With their defensive core mostly returning, the Broncos appeared to be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. So, general manager George Paton made a big move during the offseason by trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
Philadelphia Eagles get brutal injury news in addition to Jalen Hurts uncertainty
The Eagles received more disappointing injury news in addition to the uncertainty of Jalen Hurts’ return from injury. At 13-2, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the entire NFL; however, they have recently been cursed by injuries to their top players, the most significant being quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Jazz-Spurs, Jonas Valanciunas on Monday)
The excitement of Christmas Day in the NBA is over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t intriguing basketball on the slate for Monday night. With seven games in action, including a marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, I’m going light today with two picks that I love on this board.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (Are we Really Backing Sam Darnold Over Tom Brady?)
The Carolina Panthers are still in it, they’ve gotten help from Tampa Bay and the rest of their division being terrible, but Steve Wilks has done a good job since taking over as interim head coach in Carolina. He has them at 6-8 and with a chance to take...
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Mac Jones could face discipline for dirty play against Bengals
Mac Jones was caught under fire during Saturday’s home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, putting a dent in New England’s playoff hopes. The New England Patriots entered Saturday afternoon with a lot at stake in terms of the AFC wildcard picture. If the Patriots could win their final...
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (Can Bettors Trust Turnover Tua?)
The Miami Dolphins have lost four-straight games and are now in very real danger of missing the postseason at 8-7. There’s even a chance that they end the year without a winning record with two interdivisional matchups the next two weeks. They’ll first head up to Foxborough to take...
One bold prediction for every game left on Vikings schedule, playoff positioning
As the season winds down, we make one bold prediction for every game remaining on the Minnesota Vikings schedule, along with playoff positioning. These final three weeks are going to be filled with plenty of storylines in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings technically even have hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
