ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How Community Christian's Bai Jobe beat the odds to become Michigan State football signee

By James D. Jackson, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwpIr_0jqjaMjT00

NORMAN — Bai Jobe darted around the basketball court at his home where his signing ceremony was set to take place.

He was at the free-throw line, he was at mid-court, then he was along the baseline.

The former basketball star wasn’t chasing a basketball or performing drills. No, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Jobe was making an effort to individually greet everyone who’s helped him on his unprecedented journey to his signing day.

“The dream I’ve been dreaming all the time is coming true,” Jobe said.

More: National Signing Day: Millwood's Rickey Hunt Jr. 'getting to my dreams quicker' at Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCUDz_0jqjaMjT00

His adopted parents and siblings, English tutor, football coach, trainer, teammates, and even his barber were in attendance. For Jobe, he knew he wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of his circle. Tears were shed and hugs were given as everyone realized Jobe had reached his accomplishments despite every challenge he faced coming to America just five years ago.

Surrounded by his family and friends, the Community Christian defensive end signed his national letter of intent to play football at Michigan State on Wednesday morning.

After Sue and Dr. Jim Bond adopted Jobe, he left his homeland of Senegal, Africa, for a better education and a chance to play basketball in an organized setting for the first time. On his journey, he’s had to battle through a language barrier, cultural differences and the untimely death of his biological mother thousands of miles away.

But in just five years, Jobe has learned a new language, traded in his basketball for a sport he never imagined he’d be playing and has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation.

“His story in so many ways is unbelievable, if we weren’t in the middle of it,” Community Christian athletic director and football coach Mat McIntosh said. “The fact that he never watched a football game until he went with his dad to go cover (as the sideline doctor during a Norman High School game). ... Four years ago, for him, this was not even conceivable.”

More: National Signing Day tracker: Oklahoma State football signees, 2023 recruiting rankings

Jobe had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and many other Power 5 programs. He had his pick to go wherever he wanted to continue his football career. So, as a kid from the heated temperatures in Africa who didn’t experience snow until his arrival in Oklahoma five years ago, why Michigan State?

“I just started playing football," Jobe said, "and I feel like the (Michigan State) coaches can get me to the next level. Any college you go it’s going to be hard some days. But I feel like I was meant for that hard time and to be able to handle it. I’m trying to be the man for sure."

Jobe knows he won’t be alone in adapting to the colder temperatures. He mentioned a lot of his new teammates are from Florida and other warmer states.

As McIntosh watched Jobe sign his letter, he remembered Jobe’s first football practice. Jobe came into the weight room with his helmet and shoulder pads on and looked at himself in the mirror. Through laughter, Jobe said, “I never dreamed I would wear this armor.”

Now, Jobe will be off to the Under Armour All-American Game. He’s graduating early from Community Christian, where he’ll forego his senior season of basketball to get ready for Michigan State. Although some of the details are different, he’s accomplished his dream.

For his home in the states, he has his parents Sue and Jim Bond to thank. For his English comprehension, he has his grandmother and English tutor Carol Bond-Tiger to thank. For his football skills, he has his coach, McIntosh, and trainer, Cooper, to thank.

“I thought it was going to be in basketball,” Jobe said of his signing. “But I feel like God’s been blessing me and putting some good people around me and been blessing me with a lot of good things for sure. But I never thought it was going to be football."

James D. Jackson covers high school sports across the Oklahoma City metro and state. Have a story idea for James? He can be reached at jjackson@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @JamesDJackson15. Support James' work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

More: Friday Night Lights: One player's journey from Africa led him to a football future in Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUzwu_0jqjaMjT00

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How Community Christian's Bai Jobe beat the odds to become Michigan State football signee

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: New kicker Jonathan Kim not lacking confidence

The transfer portal has been kind to Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker yet again. After landing a really good class, headlined by Kenneth Walker III, in 2021, he picked up another crop of solid players in 2022, led by Jacoby Windmon. Although the 2022 season didn’t pan out like anyone had hoped or expected, there are still some really good players from that team that came from the portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
wdnonline.com

Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
NORMAN, OK
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy details donations to children's hospitals around the B1G fueled by NIL funds

JJ McCarthy will be donating NIL funds to children’s hospitals in nearby B1G areas. Dating back to 2021, McCarthy joined Michigan’s program in 2021, he made an effort to donate part of his NIL money to children’s hospitals located near other B1G schools. He focused on children’s hospitals in Ann Arbor and Chicago, which he viewed as his two hometowns for college and outside of college.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The burgers at Albion Malleable Brewing Co. helped put it on the map

ALBION, MI – Albion Malleable Brewing Co. has great beer and burgers on its menu. The idea for the business began brewing in 2015 when co-owners Ben Wade and Charles Moreau, along with former co-owner John Rogers, wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Albion. Being the first brewery in the city was the idea they pitched, and eventually it came to be in 2018.
ALBION, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
Morning Sun

50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated

In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
ALMA, MI
9&10 News

2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
LANSING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Re-Appoints Gleason To Mackinac Bridge Authority

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Patrick Gleason to another term on the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Gleason, of Davison, is a retired president and business agent for Michigan Iron Workers Local 25. He is also Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council member. He has served three full terms representing Democrats on the Mackinaw Bridge Authority. Mr. Gleason is reappointed to represent Democrats, for a term commencing December 22, 2022 and expiring June 30, 2028.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Gold coin found among donations in Jackson County Salvation Army red kettle

JACKSON, MI -- Christmas came a few days early for the Jackson County Salvation Army in the form of a rare and valuable donation. A one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was recovered recently from a red kettle donation pail stationed outside Walmart, 1700 W. Michigan Ave., Salvation Army officials said. The coin is currently valued between $1,800 and $2,100, depending on the coin’s gold content and the price of gold.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy