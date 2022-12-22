'Lu is Lu': How Thunder again beat Trail Blazers as Luguentz Dort stonewalls Damian Lillard

Lu Dort stonewalled Damian Lillard’s drive, and then the Walls of Dort caved in on Lillard as the Portland star heaved a wayward, potential game winner with one second left on the clock.

The Thunder, behind a fourth-quarter defensive stand, beat the Trail Blazers 101-98 on Wednesday night at Paycom Center .

Two days after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winning shot against Portland, Dort had a game-winning stop against those same Trail Blazers.

Dort held Lillard to 6-of-19 shooting. Lillard, a 40% 3-point shooter, shot 2 of 11 from behind the arc. Lillard went scoreless in the first quarter, but Dort saved his best work for last.

Dort fought through a Jusuf Nurkic screen to stay in front of Lillard. When Lillard tried to shake loose, Dort shuffled and was right there for the close contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander flexed in front of Dort after Dort erased Lillard’s last-second look, and Dort nodded his head as the crowd went berserk.

“Lu is Lu,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He brings that every night.”

That night-to-night consistency is what makes Dort an elite defender.

“The guy is just a monster defensively,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “Lillard is a monster offensively. I mean, he’s such a good player.

“It’s just another vintage (Dort) game. We start to get used to them. He’s had probably five of these already this year where he’s played against a top-notch opponent and just done his thing. He did it again tonight.”

On the other end, Dort scored 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

“He’s got a long way to go, just like everybody else, especially offensively — I know a lot’s been made of that," Daigneault said. "But when the fight breaks out, he’s there for the fight. And he was there for the fight tonight.”

The Thunder (14-18) swept the Trail Blazers in the two-game set. OKC has a six-game winning streak against Portland.

OKC is just two games behind Minnesota for 10th place, and the final play-in spot, in the Western Conference.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey was so sick, an illness that caused him to miss two games, that he lost 10 pounds in just a few days, he said.

“I could kind of feel it out there a little bit,” Giddey said. “Just gotta quickly put that back on.”

Giddey didn’t play like he was slowed or weakened against the Trail Blazers.

Giddey scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He had six rebounds and six assists.

The 6-foot-8 point guard has made a knack for grabbing clutch rebounds, and he did it again Wednesday.

Giddey played 31 minutes in the win.

“He played more than I thought he was gonna be able to play, just based on his conditioning and how beaten up he was,” Daigneault said. “I was impressed by how he played. I thought he had a good jolt.”

Aleksej Pokusevski dove for a loose ball and dished it to Kenrich Williams, who found Dort for a two-handed transition dunk.

The fourth-quarter hustle play gave the Thunder a lead and prompted a Portland timeout.

Had Pokusevski not corralled the loose ball, a shot clock violation would have been called against the Trail Blazers. But the Thunder gladly took the fast-break points.

“Big-time play,” Daigneault said.

The Thunder’s defense was stingy in the second half. The Trail Blazers scored just 44 points after the break.

Lillard , the 11-year Trail Blazer great who’s known no NBA home but Portland, was asked Monday what advice he’d give to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s 24-year-old franchise cornerstone.

“The grass is not always greener on the other side,” said Lillard, addressing the trade and ask-out rumors he’s deflected over the years.

The baseless chatter that the Thunder should entertain offers for Gilgeous-Alexander or that Gilgeous-Alexander should force his way out of Oklahoma City have all but died down amid SGA’s All-NBA level season, but Lillard’s words as a small-market hero are worth listening to.

“You never know what it’s going to look like or how the next team might view you, especially when you’ve had some injuries like he’s had,” Lillard said. “You just don’t know. Also I would tell him a lot of these people that are saying ‘free him’ and all of these things or whatever, they are not the people that are going to have to live with the consequences if it doesn’t work out. They’re not gonna ever have to walk in his shoes.”

On Monday against the Thunder, Lillard passed Clyde Drexler to become the all-time leading scorer in Portland history. Lillard, one of the 75 greatest players of all time, has achieved what Gilgeous-Alexander aspires to.

“I play the game to break records and be one of the best to ever play,” Gilgeous-Alexander said Monday. “That’s what I’m after.”

Lillard said SGA’s career is in a “great position.”

“He’s coming into his own,” Lillard said. “I can remember when I was younger and I became the leader of a team. … I see that he’s in that stage. He’s trying to show what he can do — almost like a coming out party for him.

“He’s having a great season. He’s playing confident, he’s playing well for the team and it’s fun to watch, just not when it happens against us.”

Gilgeous-Alexander lit up Portland again on Wednesday, scoring a game-high 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting. He went 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Thunder tip-ins

• Jusuf Nurkić was back in Portland’s starting lineup after missing the game Monday due to right calf soreness.

• Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery) wasn’t wearing a boot when he worked out Wednesday after the Thunder’s shootaround.

• Holmgren went through individual drills with center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who’s missed the last five games with a right ankle sprain.

• Darius Bazley (non-COVID illness) was available but didn’t play Wednesday.

• “Belgrade!” Daigneault shouted, calling out a first quarter play. It was a new one, with Serbian Aleksej Pokusevski bringing the ball up the floor.

• Tre Mann scored 35 points for the OKC Blue on Wednesday. It was Mann’s first game since being sent to the G League.

• Mike Muscala started the second half in place of Pokusevski. Muscala shot 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

• Rookie guard Jalen Williams was efficient again, shooting 5 of 8 from the field. Williams had a monster go-ahead dunk with 1:31 left in the game.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore a thick pad under the back of his shorts. He was recently out with a lower back contusion.

• Damian Lillard was assessed a technical in both games of the two-game set against the Thunder.

• Blazers forward Justise Winslow came up limping and had to be helped off the floor late in the third quarter.

• Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe was quiet Monday, but he was impressive in his 19 minutes off the bench Wednesday. Sharpe made two 3-pointers and had an eye-opening alley-oop finish in the first quarter.

