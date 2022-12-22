ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Whiteout: The Gazette's weekly Colorado ski and snow report for the week of Dec. 19

 5 days ago
Early season snow making at Crested Butte Resort (Taylor Ahearn/Crested Butte Mountain Resort). Taylor Ahearn/Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

The holiday season is in full swing, and that means we're entering prime powder time for ski resorts in Colorado, most of which have opened, and several of which are working to create mountaintop winter wonderlands for their guests this Christmas weekend. While a midweek cold front is expected to bring dangerously cold wind chills to the state, it should leave plenty of fresh powder in its wake. And, a weather warmup is expected just in time for people to hit the slopes for the holiday weekend.

Skiing and snowboarding in Colorado

Click or tap HERE for a list of snow reports and web cams for ski areas and resorts in Colorado.

Click or tap HERE for the latest traffic conditions from COTrip.

Click or tap HERE for ticket and schedule information for the CDOT's mountain bus service, Snowstang.

Holiday highlights: Yurt dinners at Ski Cooper; Santa and ice carving at Crested Butte Mountain Resort; ice bars and rentable snow bungalows at Vail Resort (which is also serving a limited edition Rye Bourbon in celebration of their 60th anniversary).

News: Beep, beep! The Snowstang is up and running for the season. The CDOT bus service launched last Saturday and offers roundtrip service to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Springs/Howelsen Hill and Breckenridge. It runs on weekends, but won't operate on Christmas. Take a look at the full schedule and buy tickets here.

Starting Wednesday, sub-zeros temps, paired with wind speeds of up to 40 mph, will cause windchills to plummet to -20 to -50 degrees this week, National Weather Service says. The bone chilling cold should hang around until Friday.

Traffic: No major projects or closures are expected this weekend.

AP Colorado Ski Report

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:23a packed powder machine groomed 30 - 30 base 23 of 147 trails 16% open, 282 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 3:42a packed powder 31 - 42 base 104 of 122 trails 85% open, 977 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 3:42a packed powder 27 - 29 base 71 of 76 trails 93% open, 656 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:38a machine groomed 33 - 33 base 72 of 169 trails 43% open, 1022 acres, 19 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bluebird Backcountry — Plan to Open 12/29

Breckenridge — Wed 5:35a machine groomed 26 - 26 base 94 of 187 trails 50% open, 1365 acres, 16 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Wed 3:42a packed powder 20 - 22 base 41 of 44 trails 93% open, 454 acres, 5 of 8 lifts,

Cooper — Wed 5:49a packed powder machine groomed 13 - 25 base 43 of 64 trails, 83% open 400 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 4:38a machine groomed 33 - 33 base 108 of 156 trails 69% open, 16 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 90 of 160 trails 56% open, 873 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 3 of 8 trails 38% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Eldora — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 32 of 65 trails, 49% open 355 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 16 of 41 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hesperus Ski Area — Reopen 12/22

Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:26a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 17 of 19 trails 114% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Irwin — Wed 7:33a variable 36 - 50 base 60 of 100 trails, 60% open

Kendall Mountain — Reopen 12/23 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 62 of 130 trails 48% open, 1105 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loveland — Wed 4:44a packed powder machine groomed 27 - 27 base 30 of 94 trails, 32% open 386 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 26 - 26 base 52 of 67 trails, 78% open 620 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Wed 5:52a packed powder machine groomed 39 - 39 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 5:27a packed powder machine groomed 22 - 26 base 37 of 105 trails 34% open, 369 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Plan to Open 12/29

Snowmass — Wed 3:42a packed powder 25 - 39 base 71 of 98 trails, 72% open 2009 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:17a packed powder 47 - 60 base 156 of 169 trails 93% open, 2745 acres, 15 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight — Wed 4:11a packed powder 20 - 22 base 60 of 72 trails, 83% open 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride — Wed 4:27a packed powder machine groomed 20 - 20 base 62 of 147 trails 42% open, 577 acres, 14 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 44 - 44 base 115 of 273 trails, 42% open 3131 acres, 21 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:19a packed powder machine groomed 32 - 34 base 123 of 168 trails 73% open, 1699 acres, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 43 - 48 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

