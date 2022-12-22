Arkansas basketball score vs. UNC Asheville: Live updates from non-conference finale

Arkansas men's basketball concludes its main non-conference schedule Wednesday when it hosts UNC Asheville. The No. 8 Razorbacks are back at Bud Walton Arena for the first time in two weeks after wins in Tulsa and North Little Rock.

Arkansas (10-1) is looking to finish the early season on a high note before SEC play begins. The Razorbacks get a week off after Wednesday's game, then open conference play at LSU. Arkansas will play one more non-conference opponent on Jan. 28 when it faces Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Razorbacks and UNC Asheville (8-4) are meeting for the first time (8 p.m., SEC Network). The Bulldogs are shooting almost 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. They're led by Tennessee transfer Drew Pember, who averages almost 20 points per game.

Follow along for live updates as Arkansas tries to remain unbeaten at home this season.

