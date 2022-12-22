ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
Migrants enjoy Christmas and receive gifts from community

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. CBS4 spoke...
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
Travelers experience delays, cancellations Saturday at El Paso Airport

Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told KFOX14 he's been wanting to get...
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
