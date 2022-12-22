Read full article on original website
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
State Troopers apprehend migrants, one woman struck by vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to make the dangerous cross into El Paso by running across Border Highway 375 despite added security. It was a busy day for Texas State Troopers as they apprehended migrants all day. CBS4 witnessed more than 20 migrants make the cross and...
Migrants enjoy Christmas and receive gifts from community
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. CBS4 spoke...
Police release information on rollover that happened Saturday near Edge of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released new information on a rollover crash that involved two cars on Gateway South and the Edge of Texas yesterday afternoon. According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Kenneth Jones a 35-year-old male was driving...
El Paso County launches public survey to gather input on upcoming projects
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso County is launching the 2024 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey to help identify new projects for the upcoming years. County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years. The community is invited to share their...
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
Police are asking the public to help solve a 19 year old murder from Christmas Eve 2003
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking the public to help solve a murder that happened on December 24, 2003, in northeast El Paso. Fernando Martinez, a 44-year-old male, was working at his business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titantic Avenue on Christmas Eve.
Travelers experience delays, cancellations Saturday at El Paso Airport
Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told KFOX14 he's been wanting to get...
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
One restaurant kept its doors open for Christmas to keep serving customers for the holiday
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
