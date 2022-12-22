ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball score vs. Alabama State: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's Tigers

Memphis basketball hopes to score a win in its non-conference finale Wednesday against Alabama State.

The Tigers (9-3) welcome the Hornets (1-10) to FedExForum before taking a break for the Christmas holiday, then returning to start American Conference play against South Florida on Dec. 29.

Memphis has won seven of its last eight games, while Alabama State's lone victory this season came Nov. 26 over Eastern Illinois.

Follow along for updates before, during and after the game.

What time, channel is Memphis basketball game on?

ESPN+ will broadcast the Tigers-Hornets game, which is set to tip off at 7 p.m.

Memphis basketball score vs. Alabama State: Live Updates

2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
The meaning of this Memphis Grizzlies Christmas goes far beyond Golden State | Giannotto

There are but two Memphis Grizzlies employees left who came here with the franchise from Vancouver 21 years ago, and John Pugliese remembers getting the city on board with the NBA was never the problem. They realized quickly Memphis was ready to embrace major professional sports, despite the contentious community debate that preceded the Grizzlies’ arrival.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't given many updates on Danny Green's recovery, but Green gave the best timetable Friday night during the team's game with the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on ESPN's broadcast to start the second quarter, Green said he's looking to return from his knee injury before the All-Star break in February. Green also said that he practiced 1-on-1 drills earlier that day for the first time this season. ...
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
Remembering the key Grizzlies-Warriors moments ahead of their Christmas Day showdown

Rivalry is a strong and carefully used word in NBA terms. During the 2021-22 NBA season, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked if the Memphis Grizzlies had become their rivals, and he offered a candid response. "Well, that's a long ways off, to be very frank," Kerr said in December of 2021. "Memphis is 2,000 miles from here, they're in a different division. I think you would have to have multiple playoff matchups before you...
2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5

Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
