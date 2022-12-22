ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in San Ramon arrested

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for a hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve. Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police. The...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old busted in bogus parking ticket in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Santa Cruz last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman arrested for killing 2 children

Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal

A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided

Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified

The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFist

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues

Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

