Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in San Ramon arrested
SAN RAMON, Calif. - Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for a hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve. Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Angelo Quinto still calling for police accountability 2 years after death
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Family, community members and public officials gather Friday to honor Angelo Quinto – two years after the 30-year-old Navy veteran died after being restrained by Antioch police. They remembered the young man while acknowledging what they’ve seen as progress in his case. Earlier this year the...
KTVU FOX 2
Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
KTVU FOX 2
19-year-old busted in bogus parking ticket in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Santa Cruz last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for spray-painting threatening messages toward President Biden, Obama
VALLEJO, Calif., - Vallejo police have arrested a man for spray-painting threatening messages towards President Biden and President Obama on various structures across the city. Police say they received several calls on Dec. 19 about the threatening messages. Officials later found the graffiti on public and private property and removed...
KTVU FOX 2
Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
KTVU FOX 2
Bart seeks feedback on accessibility for housing developments at Berkeley, El Cerrito stations
EL CERRITO, Calif. - BART is seeking public feedback through Jan. 8 on the draft corridor access plan for the planned housing developments at three stations in Berkeley and El Cerrito. The online open house is the third and final survey for the project and will give BART feedback on...
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Christmas day flight cancellations cause travel nightmares across Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. - More than 250 Christmas day flights were canceled or delayed across all Bay Area airports. By 8:30pm Sunday, 100 flights were canceled at San Jose International Airport, 90 were canceled at SFO, and 82 were canceled at Oakland International Airport. Part of the problem had to...
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided
Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
KTVU FOX 2
SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,. Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported...
Comments / 0