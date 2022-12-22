ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report

Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet man gets 8 years in prison for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019

WILL COUNTY - A Joliet man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison on a domestic battery charge for attacking his girlfriend and causing multiple facial fractures. The attack occurred on November 17, 2019. According to officials, Charles Galloway and the victim were living at a motel in Joliet and had been arguing.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill

An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
OSWEGO, IL

