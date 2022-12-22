Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Rosemont man charged after telling police officer 'I'm going to shoot you': officials
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A Rosemont man was charged with threatening a police officer outside a bar on Christmas Eve in Villa Park. Villa Park police responded to a disturbance around 1:24 a.m. outside Demito's Saloon, according to officials. Upon arrival, police spoke with 24-year-old Ryan McGovern and his brother...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Man who was charged with murdering elderly man in Fox Lake now charged with threatening woman with gun
A Round Lake man who was charged with fatally shooting a 77-year-old man in the head at a Fox Lake apartment has now been charged with threatening a woman with a rifle on the night of the murder. Azmi Ibrahim Jr., 37, of the 300 block of Lunar Drive in...
cwbchicago.com
#53: Man tried to kill, rape his tenant while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a four-time convicted felon with attempted murder and attempted criminal sexual assault for allegedly trying to rape and kill a woman who rented a room in his Chicago home. CWBChicago is identifying the accused man by his initials, JD, to protect the alleged victim....
trendingwork.com
2 Chicago police Officers Have Been Charged In Connection With A Shooting In July That Left An Unarmed Man With Serious Injuries!
Chi-town — According to court documents, two men who were passengers in a car hijacked in Chicago this year and used by a gunman to fire shots at a police officer in the Loop have pleaded guilty to felonies related to the incident. The case against Edgardo Perez, 25,...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Rockford man charged with drug-induced homicide after woman found dead in Woodstock
A judge has issued a $1 million warrant for a Rockford man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a 30-year-old woman, causing her overdose death in Woodstock, court records show. RJ Thomas Marinas, 33, of Rockford, was charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. A criminal complaint...
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
Police officer opens fire after witnessing shooting that injures 2
A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
Man in his 20s killed, second man injured during shooting at bar in Waukegan
A Zion man in his 20s was killed and a second man was injured during a shooting at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Christmas Eve morning, police said. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 200 North Green Bay Road in Waukegan, for a call of a shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
Woman arrested for stabbing in hotel near Chicago O'Hare Airport
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday morning at an O'Hare-area hotel on the Northwest Side.
Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
fox32chicago.com
Carjacker steals off-duty Chicago cop's car, crashes it into fire hydrant before exchanging gunfire
CHICAGO - An offender stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before crashing it into a fire hydrant in Little Italy Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside the car in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. when the offender hopped in and drove off.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet man gets 8 years in prison for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019
WILL COUNTY - A Joliet man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison on a domestic battery charge for attacking his girlfriend and causing multiple facial fractures. The attack occurred on November 17, 2019. According to officials, Charles Galloway and the victim were living at a motel in Joliet and had been arguing.
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
