LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called deployed troops from Michigan to wish them a happy holiday. She spoke to the Michigan National Guard (MING) which is actively deployed around the world. That included Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas, and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.

