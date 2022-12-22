Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
WSPA 7News
Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
wspa.com
Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away
Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home …. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Weather Update – Friday 7 a.m. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday:...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
The Holiday Spirit: Newborns, parents celebrate away from home in Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns were in the holiday spirit this weekend with their parents away from home and at an area hospital to celebrate Christmas weekend. Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill hosted the weekend event for families and an opportunity for parents to show off their new additions. “The birth of […]
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
WBTV
FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case
In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Children Found Safe, Shop Local, House Rep. Sends Warning to Parents
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father. In tonight’s Business Spot Light, our cameras stopping by Shoppes at Rivers Edge just in time for the holidays.
WBTV
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her.
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
WBTV
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
WIS-TV
Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation
KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
WBTV
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
1 person dead in crash on I-85 South in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has died in a crash in west Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC. It happened near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South just before 6 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see one lane closed due to the crash. The cause of the crash is...
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside hotel in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting inside a hotel in south Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez. Alvarez...
800 fentanyl pills found at North Carolina house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
