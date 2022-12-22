ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Driver flees from single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver that fled on foot after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Woodruff. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Shaw Road and Chumley Road. Troopers were told the property owner was out hunting and heard […]
WOODRUFF, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home …. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Weather Update – Friday 7 a.m. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCNC

Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case

In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
CHARLOTTE, NC

