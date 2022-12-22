ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County

Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
DERRY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
MUNHALL, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
cryptonewsbtc.org

Beaver County’s top stories of 2022

It was a monumental 12 months for information in Beaver County, and reporters at The Occasions labored tirelessly to inform these tales. Right here’s our checklist of most influential Beaver County-centered tales in 2022, and what non-subscribers might have missed this 12 months. Shell’s ethane cracker plant goes on-line...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report

An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
PITTSBURGH, PA

