Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Crews battle multiple fires in the greater Pittsburgh area over the holiday weekend
Fire Crews responded to Shaler Area High School on Saturday for a fire alarm activation. They reported the smell of something burning and found activated sprinkler lines. They shut the lines off and cleared a bulk of water damage.
Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County
Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
wtae.com
North Versailles apartment complex evacuated after water line breaks
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes on Christmas Day after a waterline broke and started pouring into the first three floors of the building. It began Sunday afternoon at the Della Plaza apartments. The fire chief says a waterline broke inside,...
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
wtae.com
Fire alarm activation, broken sprinkler line sends emergency crews to Shaler Area High School
Fire crews were called to Shaler Area High School over the weekend. The Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the school Saturday evening for a fire alarm activation. Once on scene, they smelled an odor of something burning and found a broken sprinkler link in the building.
Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
One person burned after 2-alarm fire at Thompson’s Market
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. — At least one person was injured Sunday after a 2-alarm fire broke out at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Investigators said the fire was called in just after 10 a.m. at 136 N. Main St. Authorities said the person hurt had burns to their...
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
butlerradio.com
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
Cause of fire that destroyed Tarentum garage, damaged neighboring house on Christmas Eve under investigation
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a neighboring home in Tarentum on Saturday morning. Summit Hose Chief Josh Fox said the fire behind a home in the 200 block of West Ninth Avenue, along Sefts Way, in West Tarentum was reported shortly after 8 a.m.
Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Beaver County’s top stories of 2022
It was a monumental 12 months for information in Beaver County, and reporters at The Occasions labored tirelessly to inform these tales. Right here’s our checklist of most influential Beaver County-centered tales in 2022, and what non-subscribers might have missed this 12 months. Shell’s ethane cracker plant goes on-line...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of attempting to steal police cruiser after crash
A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police accused him of attempting to steal a cruiser while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma Borough on Dec. 18. Kiski Township and Washington Township officers reported to state...
1 person in custody after domestic incident in Mt. Washington
One person was taken into custody after a SWAT team was called Friday morning to a domestic incident on Mt. Washington in Pittsburgh. City police initially responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a home in the 60 block of Harwood Street. A SWAT team was called in when occupants refused...
SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report
An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
Comments / 0