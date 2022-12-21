In December the 5th grades presented three holiday readers’ theatres. Mrs. Sanford’s class performed Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story “A Christmas Carol.”. Mrs. Peterson’s class performed “How Murray Saved Christmas” – a funny tale about a New York deli owner, Murray Kleiner, who reluctantly agrees to make toy deliveries when Santa is knocked out by a Jack-in- the-Box with a walloping punch.

