nebo.edu
Fifth Grade Students Present Three Plays
In December the 5th grades presented three holiday readers’ theatres. Mrs. Sanford’s class performed Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story “A Christmas Carol.”. Mrs. Peterson’s class performed “How Murray Saved Christmas” – a funny tale about a New York deli owner, Murray Kleiner, who reluctantly agrees to make toy deliveries when Santa is knocked out by a Jack-in- the-Box with a walloping punch.
