On Monday, after school, the teachers and staff gathered to build and create their gingerbread houses. Every team was given a basic gingerbread house kit and were allowed to spend no more than $20 for extra materials but they could bring anything extra from their classrooms and homes. The gingerbread houses turned out so cool and we had some really creative themes. The students were then allowed to vote on their favorite on Tuesday and the winner was announced on Wednesday. Congratulations to third grade and their Candyland theme! You can view all the creations here.

2 DAYS AGO