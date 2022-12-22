Ida Rukavina named IRRR commissioner

Ida Rukavina has been appointed as the next commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.

Rukavina, a native of Pike Township in rural Virginia, was named to the position Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz.

“I am honored for this opportunity from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to serve the people of the northland in this role as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” Rukavina said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with people and communities of the Taconite Assistance Area to continue working towards a future which includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system, and thriving cities and towns.”

Rukavina becomes the 19th commissioner of the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency as it heads into its 82nd year.

Rukavina has since July 2021, been Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) executive director.

Rukavina previously worked for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a regional outreach director from 2015 to 2021.

Rukavina attended Mesabi Range Community and Technical College in Virginia and holds a master’s degree in advocacy and political science from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Rukavina also has a bachelor of science degree in American government and politics from Clark University.

Area officials say Rukavina’s experience and passion will serve the region well at Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.

“She’s cut from the same cloth as her father (the late Tom Rukavina),” Larry Cuffe, Virginia mayor said. “The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree. She has a track record of public service, she’s qualified for the position, she’s well-known, and she knows the communities. I really look forward to working with her.”

The knowledge Rukavina gained about northeastern Minnesota in her previous jobs, will help her immensely, some say.

“I think she’s going to be a great fit because she knows the school personnel, she knows the community personnel and she knows the business personnel,” Dr. Noel Schmidt, Rock Ridge Public Schools superintendent and a RAMS board member said. “She’s got a tough job. She has to make a lot of people happy across the entire geographic area, I think she’s a great fit.”

As Rukavina steps into the commissioners’ role, the eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will be majority dominated by Republicans elected in the Nov. 8 general election.

“With a Democrat governor and a Republican board, there will be some real challenges in finding the middle ground there,” Cal Saari, Nashwauk mayor and a RAMS board member said. “But I think Ida will do a great job. She’s got a good background and done a tremendous job at RAMS in bringing everyone together and she has the contacts.”

Cal Warwas, a Clinton Township supervisor and RAMS board member, congratulated Rukavina on the appointment.

“In my short time working with her on the RAMS board, I’ve been impressed with the command she has of Iron Range issues,” Warwas said. “Ida is well informed from her time working with Amy Klobuchar and local labor, and has the right experience to make a quality commissioner for the agency.”

Warwas said he believes some good candidates will come forward to lead RAMS, “but they will need to work hard to measure up to the kind of leadership that Ida has taken in our organization.”

Rukavina hit the ground running at RAMS and will do the same at Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Jim Fisher, a McDavitt Township supervisor and RAMS board member said.

“It’s a great move for her,” Fisher said. “She’s very knowledgeable. She did a lot of good work for us. She’s got the background. She worked for Klobuchar and things will go good for her there (IRRR).”

Julie Lucas, a French Township supervisor, RAMS board member and MiningMinnesota executive director, said she’s worked with Rukavina in past years on mining issues.

“Ida believes in the Iron Range and our people,” Lucas said. “She sees how we fit into the bigger picture and how our strengths as a region boost not only our lives here, but the lives of everyone in this state through the stewardship of our beautiful natural resources, to the education of children with school trust funds, to the mining of our metals that build the world. She has pride for where we came from and where we are today and encourages all of us to have hopes and dreams for where the Iron Range will be tomorrow.”

“Ida Rukavina is an excellent choice to serve the northland at the state capitol,” Rick Cannata, retiring mayor of Hibbing said. “She is well-positioned to work across business, nonprofit, and public sectors to grow the Iron Range economy. As mayor, I’ve gotten to know Ida and look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Rukavina’s appointment was one of several announced Wednesday by Walz and Flanagan.

“With extensive experience serving schools, townships, and cities on the Iron Range, she is dedicated to ensuring that local communities in northeastern Minnesota have the resources they need to thrive,” Walz said in a statement.

Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation’s programs and operations serve a 13,000 square-mile area of northeastern Minnesota.

The agency is funded by taconite taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies.