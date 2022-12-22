ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say

DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor to host forums on future unarmed crisis response team

ANN ARBOR – Community members can give their opinions on Ann Arbor’s future unarmed crisis response program during three public forums in January. Participants will see a presentation highlighting engagement activities, discussion groups and survey results. They will then be able to give suggestions on response team development and potential services and share additional concerns.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
DETROIT, MI

