ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: Upstairs Family

Six years ago this January my husband/partner of nearly 50 years died, literally in my arms. Surrounding us in that small room, the one we always thought of as his, were our sons, their wives and our grandchildren. It was five-year-old Jack who broke the silence: “Is Grampa dead?” Yes, we said, yes, he is.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Day trips to use up your PTO

An unpleasant reality many employees are finding out in these last days of 2022, is that the vacation and PTO you’ve accumulated in 2022 may not roll over for 2023. In other words, this is the week to use it or lose it. Here are some depressing stats:. 55%...
ORONO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dana O’Donal joins Ardiah

ROCKPORT — Ardiah has welcomed Dana O’Donal, the newest member of the growing accounting, tax and administrative team in Rockport that supports Ardiah teammates and clients in Maine and other regions of the US. O’Donal comes from a strong operations background, spending 10 years with Athena Health but...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Warming Center activated at Belfast Free Library

BELFAST — Due to power outages and below freezing temperatures, the City of Belfast has activated a Warming Center on Saturday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library, for residents in need. “We are coordinating with Waldo County EMA should power outages and...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Registration still open for MRC New Year’s Open tennis tourney

ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center’s annual New Year's Open will be held Saturday, December 31 and Sunday, January 1. (It is possible Friday, December 30 could be used depending on the draw sizes.) The plan is to have matches completed by 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

Belfast — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 15-21. Carlos Castro, 48, of Freedom, five counts of unlawful sexual contact in: Searsmont Oct. 20, 2019; Belfast Nov. 1, 2019; Belfast Nov. 15, 2019; Searsmont Jan. 15, 2020; and in Searsmont Jan. 10, 2020; not guilty for each of the five counts.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy