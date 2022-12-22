Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Upstairs Family
Six years ago this January my husband/partner of nearly 50 years died, literally in my arms. Surrounding us in that small room, the one we always thought of as his, were our sons, their wives and our grandchildren. It was five-year-old Jack who broke the silence: “Is Grampa dead?” Yes, we said, yes, he is.
penbaypilot.com
Day trips to use up your PTO
An unpleasant reality many employees are finding out in these last days of 2022, is that the vacation and PTO you’ve accumulated in 2022 may not roll over for 2023. In other words, this is the week to use it or lose it. Here are some depressing stats:. 55%...
penbaypilot.com
Dana O’Donal joins Ardiah
ROCKPORT — Ardiah has welcomed Dana O’Donal, the newest member of the growing accounting, tax and administrative team in Rockport that supports Ardiah teammates and clients in Maine and other regions of the US. O’Donal comes from a strong operations background, spending 10 years with Athena Health but...
penbaypilot.com
Warming Center activated at Belfast Free Library
BELFAST — Due to power outages and below freezing temperatures, the City of Belfast has activated a Warming Center on Saturday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library, for residents in need. “We are coordinating with Waldo County EMA should power outages and...
penbaypilot.com
Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program
WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
penbaypilot.com
Registration still open for MRC New Year’s Open tennis tourney
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center’s annual New Year's Open will be held Saturday, December 31 and Sunday, January 1. (It is possible Friday, December 30 could be used depending on the draw sizes.) The plan is to have matches completed by 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
Belfast — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 15-21. Carlos Castro, 48, of Freedom, five counts of unlawful sexual contact in: Searsmont Oct. 20, 2019; Belfast Nov. 1, 2019; Belfast Nov. 15, 2019; Searsmont Jan. 15, 2020; and in Searsmont Jan. 10, 2020; not guilty for each of the five counts.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
Comments / 0