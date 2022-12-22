ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Some travelers make it home in time for Christmas, as airport travel improves

PORTLAND, Ore — Freezing rain subsided early Saturday morning. While airport travel woes persist, it's getting better. Alaska Airlines resumed operations in Portland Christmas Day after cancelling all of its mainline flights out of PDX through Christmas Eve. Southwest Airlines says they are unwinding disruptions. Both airlines say people should still expect some cancellations.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Potluck in the Park Christmas dinner served to those in need

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a festive time inside the Fred and Suzanne Fields ballroom at the Portland Art Museum on Southwest Park Avenue on Sunday, Christmas day. Potluck in the Park partners with the museum to provide a Christmas dinner to people in need. The serve just what you might expect for the holiday: Turkey, potatoes and of course, dessert.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family

WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. According to dispatch logs, firefighters responded to the residence on Knox Street and Prospect Street around 7:54 p.m. The...
WEST LINN, OR
KGW

The top stories covered in Portland this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a major news year for Portland, with multiple overlapping public safety crises forming a backdrop as voters headed to the polls in May and November. Although 2022 still saw its fair share of winter storms and wildfires, there were fewer severe weather events than...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man dead after crashing car into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve

SALEM, Ore. — Just before 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police responded to a report of an accident. The incident took place near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast on Saturday evening near the Best Little Roadhouse in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers found...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Two Gresham residences damaged by gunfire Friday before Christmas

GRESHAM, Ore. — At least two homes were hit by gunfire in shooting incidents Friday night in Gresham. A total of four shooting incidents were reported to police after 8 p.m, the Gresham Police Department said. Shell casings were recovered at all four of the incidents. Damage to residences...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

USPS mail carrier shot in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in broad daylight in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon, according to Milwaukie Police Department. On Saturday at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. Upon arrival they found a Postal Service mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a small caliber firearm, police said.
MILWAUKIE, OR

