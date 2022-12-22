Read full article on original website
KGW
Multnomah County cold weather shelters take in hundreds amid frigid temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a warming shelter at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, dozens of people sought warmth on Friday as frigid temperatures persisted across the Portland metro area. It's one of five severe weather shelters where Multnomah County, the City of Portland and other partners provided meals, behavioral health and medical support.
Some travelers make it home in time for Christmas, as airport travel improves
PORTLAND, Ore — Freezing rain subsided early Saturday morning. While airport travel woes persist, it's getting better. Alaska Airlines resumed operations in Portland Christmas Day after cancelling all of its mainline flights out of PDX through Christmas Eve. Southwest Airlines says they are unwinding disruptions. Both airlines say people should still expect some cancellations.
KGW
Portland area roads remain icy Friday
Slippery roads in the morning created trouble spots with skidding or stuck vehicles around the Portland area. Cold temperatures kept things icy throughout Friday.
KGW
Ice storm prompts hundreds of flight cancellations at PDX
More than 300 flights in and out of Portland were canceled Friday. Many hopeful passengers were left waiting for hours and struggling to rebook.
'It's craziness' | Holiday travelers stuck in Portland due to flight cancelations, delays at PDX
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. As of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, an Alaska Airlines representative have confirmed to KGW that they have resumed operations in Portland. With some expected cancellations due to displaced aircraft and crews as a result of Friday’s winter storm. They did not release information regarding the number of rebooked guests.
KGW
Potluck in the Park Christmas dinner served to those in need
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a festive time inside the Fred and Suzanne Fields ballroom at the Portland Art Museum on Southwest Park Avenue on Sunday, Christmas day. Potluck in the Park partners with the museum to provide a Christmas dinner to people in need. The serve just what you might expect for the holiday: Turkey, potatoes and of course, dessert.
KGW
Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family
WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. According to dispatch logs, firefighters responded to the residence on Knox Street and Prospect Street around 7:54 p.m. The...
KGW
Wanted man in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
Jose Caraballo was arrested in Southern Oregon, Portland police said. He is accused of killing his girlfriend Kathryn Muhlbach.
The top stories covered in Portland this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a major news year for Portland, with multiple overlapping public safety crises forming a backdrop as voters headed to the polls in May and November. Although 2022 still saw its fair share of winter storms and wildfires, there were fewer severe weather events than...
KGW
Man dead after crashing car into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve
SALEM, Ore. — Just before 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police responded to a report of an accident. The incident took place near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast on Saturday evening near the Best Little Roadhouse in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers found...
KGW
Two Gresham residences damaged by gunfire Friday before Christmas
GRESHAM, Ore. — At least two homes were hit by gunfire in shooting incidents Friday night in Gresham. A total of four shooting incidents were reported to police after 8 p.m, the Gresham Police Department said. Shell casings were recovered at all four of the incidents. Damage to residences...
KGW
USPS mail carrier shot in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in broad daylight in Milwaukie Saturday afternoon, according to Milwaukie Police Department. On Saturday at approximately 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Harvey Street. Upon arrival they found a Postal Service mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a small caliber firearm, police said.
