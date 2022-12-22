Read full article on original website
Bay Net
MISSING: Trenton Deonn Barnett, 33-Year-Old
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Barnett is a 33-year-old, black, male. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Trenton Deonn Barnett, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Bay Net
Small Plane Down In Anne Arundel, Kayakers Help Rescue Pilot From Beards Creek
EDGEWATER, Md. – Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Anne Arundel County. The pilot and sole occupant is identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. The plane involved is a Piper Cherokee single engine plane.
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
Bay Net
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
talbotspy.org
Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriffs Join Forces for ‘Shop With a Cop’
On December 17 the Talbot Optimist Club held its annual Shop With a Cop program. The Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department came together to take 21 children on a shopping spree for the holidays. Thanks to the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support, and to the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, WalMart, as well as generous donations throughout the county that help make this program possible.
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
Alert Issued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared On Christmas
Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Temple Hills on Christmas evening, authorities say.Fred Nolen 3rd, 76, was last seen in the 2800 block of John A Thompson Road around 5 p.m., Christmas day, according to the Prince George’s County Police Depart…
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire In Mechanicsville; Cause Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Accokeek
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, officers...
NBC Washington
15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police
Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
Bay Net
Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Bay Net
State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) physical education (PE) teachers were recently honored by SHAPE Maryland, an organization that promotes and supports health and wellness. The state chapter of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) named Marty Margolis of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School...
Bay Net
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
Infamously Dangerous Road Takes Another Life In Prince George's County
A woman is dead after crashing into a utility pole on an infamously dangerous road in Prince George's County, authorities say. The woman reportedly crashed into the pole after losing control of her vehicle while driving south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, around 2 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases
A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
Bay Net
Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Loaded Guns, Drug Paraphernalia
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 20 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomonkey Creek Place in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation revealed...
