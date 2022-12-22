ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

MISSING: Trenton Deonn Barnett, 33-Year-Old

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Barnett is a 33-year-old, black, male. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Trenton Deonn Barnett, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Small Plane Down In Anne Arundel, Kayakers Help Rescue Pilot From Beards Creek

EDGEWATER, Md. – Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Anne Arundel County. The pilot and sole occupant is identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. The plane involved is a Piper Cherokee single engine plane.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriffs Join Forces for ‘Shop With a Cop’

On December 17 the Talbot Optimist Club held its annual Shop With a Cop program. The Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department came together to take 21 children on a shopping spree for the holidays. Thanks to the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support, and to the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, WalMart, as well as generous donations throughout the county that help make this program possible.
EASTON, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, officers...
ACCOKEEK, MD
NBC Washington

15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police

Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
GREENBELT, MD
DC News Now

Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) physical education (PE) teachers were recently honored by SHAPE Maryland, an organization that promotes and supports health and wellness. The state chapter of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) named Marty Margolis of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases

A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy