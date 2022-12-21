Read full article on original website
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit
Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle. Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
Selena Gomez Gets Backlash From Fans for Not Naming Kidney After Francia Raisa: ‘So Ungrateful’
A diss or a slip-up? Selena Gomez is facing backlash from fans for not naming her kidney after donor and friend Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have. Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and...
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off
Over 18 months after Morrissey first announced his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, the LP appears to be indefinitely shelved once again after the singer revealed he has parted ways with his record label. Also delaying its release: Miley Cyrus wants her backing vocals removed from one of the album tracks. In a pair of messages posted to Morrissey Central (via NME) — the singer’s go-to mouthpiece — Morrissey revealed that he has “voluntarily withdrawn from any association” with Capitol Records, the label that was set to release Bonfire of Teenagers in Feb. 2023. The singer also “voluntarily parted company”...
TODAY.com
Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
‘Christmas Vacation’ Shares a Connection With the MCU and Dozens of Other Movies and TV Shows
Find out what 'Christmas Vacation' has in common with 'WandaVision' and dozens of other movies and TV shows in pop culture.
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok About Her Lips
Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits. In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd...
Pelé's daughter posts emotional photo with father at hospital
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World...
Lea Michele Reacts After 'Funny Girl' Breaks a Broadway Box Office Record
It appears no one is raining on Lea Michele's parade. The Funny Girl star celebrated her show's new Broadway box office record on Tuesday, reposting the Variety article that initially reported the news on her Instagram. Michele tagged the @funnygirlbwy account in her caption beneath a screenshot of the headline,...
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Original Stars Appear in New 'That '90s Show' Trailer
The gang is back -- well, actually a new gang has taken over the Formans' basement in an all-new spinoff of That '70s Show. Jumping ahead two decades, the trailer for That '90s Show sees Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and her new friends, including Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, hanging out in Red and Kitty's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) house.
