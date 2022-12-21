ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WUSA

Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump

Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
WUSA

Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WUSA

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids

Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
WUSA

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
WUSA

Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors

Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
WUSA

Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali

Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
WUSA

Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4

True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
ALASKA STATE
WUSA

Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling

Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
WUSA

Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Mindy Kaling set the record straight after an Instagram commenter expressed concern over her eating habits in a recent carousel of photos. Kaling posted a series of photos from a dinner date with her friend, Erica Flener, featuring several pizzas, pasta, and chicken dishes on Wednesday. "Swipe through many photos...
WUSA

Dolly Parton, Latto, Sia and More Joining Miley Cyrus for 'New Year's Eve Party'

Miley Cyrus revealed the full list of guest stars scheduled for her NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, including godmother Dolly Parton and several Saturday Night Live cast members. This year marks Miley's second annual New Year's Eve Party -- the first she co-hosted with Pete Davidson. Davidson is...

