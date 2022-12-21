Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump
Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have. Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
LaNisha Cole Calls Out 'Disrespectful Messages' About Relationship With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is protecting her peace. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, took to Instagram to address people who have used her recent posts on motherhood to criticize their blended family. "For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and...
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok About Her Lips
Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits. In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd...
Lady A's Charles Kelley Releases New Song 'As Far as You Could': 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol'
Lady A's Charles Kelley embarked on a "journey to sobriety" nearly five months ago. On Friday, the 41-year-old singer released a confessional track dubbed "As Far As You Could," which details his struggle with addiction and his ongoing recovery. Kelley's new track -- described as "a goodbye letter to alcohol"...
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
Jeff Garlin Returning to TV in 'Never Have I Ever' Following 'The Goldbergs' Exit
Jeff Garlin is heading to Never Have I Ever. One year after the comedian exited The Goldbergs, he's booked his first role in the Netflix series' fourth and final season, multiple outlets report. According to Deadline, "Garlin will portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who...
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali
Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Opens Up About 'Difficult' Split From Jaylan Mobley
Opening up about breaking up. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is getting candid about her split from her former fiancé, Jaylan Mobley. Messer recently opened up to People and revealed she's "doing great" following the breakup with, as they work through their decision to call it quits. Messer...
James Gunn Speaks Out After Shaking Up 'Wonder Woman,' 'Black Adam' and 'Superman' Franchises
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" in wake of the many changes taking place in the DC Extended Universe, most notably that Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are not moving forward. The famed director and co-chairman and chief executive...
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About How to Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss During the Holidays
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "Twitch" Boss in a special way. The 64-year-old comedian took to social media on Friday to share an emotional video that detailed how she plans to honor the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ this holiday season. The dancer died by suicide earlier this month at age 40.
Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4
True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling
Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos
Mindy Kaling set the record straight after an Instagram commenter expressed concern over her eating habits in a recent carousel of photos. Kaling posted a series of photos from a dinner date with her friend, Erica Flener, featuring several pizzas, pasta, and chicken dishes on Wednesday. "Swipe through many photos...
Dolly Parton, Latto, Sia and More Joining Miley Cyrus for 'New Year's Eve Party'
Miley Cyrus revealed the full list of guest stars scheduled for her NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, including godmother Dolly Parton and several Saturday Night Live cast members. This year marks Miley's second annual New Year's Eve Party -- the first she co-hosted with Pete Davidson. Davidson is...
