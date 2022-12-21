Read full article on original website
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss cause of death revealed following autopsy
An autopsy has reportedly confirmed that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The beloved “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead by a hotel maid inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Wednesday after he missed his check-out. An autopsy was subsequently conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner and Boss’ body is now ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, 34, according to RadarOnline.com. The Post has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for confirmation. A heartbroken Holker released a statement to The Post earlier Wednesday, confirming...
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Tearful Clip of 'tWitch'—'Don't Want to Say Goodbye'
The talk show host said the late dancer was her "pal" and "sidekick."
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Michael Strahan’s Wives: Meet His Two Former Spouses
Michael Strahan is a TV host for Good Morning America and a former NFL player. He is currently not married. Michael has been married a total of two times, most recently to Jean Muggli. “I think marriage is great, I really do,” Michael Strahan said in a 2018 episode of...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air
The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
Watch Ellen DeGeneres’ Heartfelt Tribute To Honor Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss Following His Death
Ellen DeGeneres posted a heartfelt tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss following his death.
What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth? Find Out the Former Talk Show Host’s Mind-Boggling Fortune
Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on millions! As the long-running host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022 after 19 year and more than 3,000 episodes, in addition to the countless other...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Connie Boss Alexander Shares Emotional Message About Her Son in ‘Heaven’ Following His Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late son. "Oh if only I could FT to heaven ..." Alexander captioned the Instagram tribute post on Wednesday, December 21. The social media upload included a photo from a FaceTime call between Boss and his mother ahead of his passing. […]
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
EW.com
Ellen DeGeneres remembers tWitch in emotional holiday message: 'Send love to one another'
The holidays can be rough, and Ellen DeGeneres is urging fans to honor the memory of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss by sending love to one another. DeGeneres took to Instagram on Friday to remember Boss, her friend and former show DJ, who died by suicide earlier this month at age 40.
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Twitch In Tearful, Heartrending Video: ‘Everyone Is In Pain’
Ellen DeGeneres returned to Twitter with an emotional video as she continues to mourn her late DJ and sidekick Stephen “DJ tWitch” Boss. Filmed outside, the talk show host, 64, revealed that she’s in “pain” after his death by suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 14. “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone,” she began in the video filmed outdoors, which was shared to Twitter and Instagram on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.
Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Is the Cutest Little Makeup Artist in This Behind-the-Scenes Video
We’ve always thought of Kate Hudson as one of the most glamorous ladies in Hollywood. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is always dressed to the nines, and her makeup looks consistently perfect. How does the Oscar nominated actress achieve her beautiful, natural look? Apparently it’s with the help of her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. In a series of snapshots and videos Hudson shared to Instagram, the actress gave a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Glass Onion. The sixth slide in the carousel post featured a sweet clip of Hudson’s daughter, whom she shares with...
WUSA
Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling
Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
WUSA
'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post. "Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."
Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff: How stars celebrated Christmas 2022
From Lizzo's seasonally sexy photo shoot, to Hilary Duff's hilarious family Christmas card, here's how the stars are spending the holidays.
