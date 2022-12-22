ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

U.S. home sales decline in 7.7% November

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. home sales slipped in November, the 10th-consecutive month of declines, new figures released Wednesday show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R98gU_0jqjVzSj00
U.S. home sales slipped in November, the 10th-consecutive month of declines, new figures released Wednesday show. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Sales of existing homes fell by 7.7% November compared to October, according to the National Association of Realtors.

All four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Those declines were strongest in the West, where prices fell around 46% over the last year.

Year-over-year sales fell by 35.4%, dropping from 6.33 million in November 2021 to 4.09 million last month.

There were 1.14 million homes for sale in the United States at the end of November, a 2.7% increase over November of last year. However, the pace of actual sales lags significantly.

The rate of sales was the weakest sales pace since November 2010, with the exception of a brief yet significant drop in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The median price for all types of existing-homes came in at $370,700 for November, up from $458,200 or 3.5% a year earlier.

The luxury home category, properties being sold for over $1 million, saw the steepest decline dropping 41% year-over-year. The sector saw the biggest gain in the first years of the pandemic.

On average, properties sat on the market for 24 days, up from 21 days in October and 18 days in November 2021.

"In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling the sales activity seen during the COVID-19 economic lockdowns in 2020," National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

"The principal factor was the rapid increase in mortgage rates, which hurt housing affordability and reduced incentives for homeowners to list their homes. Plus, available housing inventory remains near historic lows."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Country Boy Troy
5d ago

And the biden train wreck continues down the torn up track. This dude would “eff” up a one car funeral!

Reply
3
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
streetwisereports.com

Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property

North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
ALASKA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy