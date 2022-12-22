Read full article on original website
Related
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, Northwest N.J. (UPDATE)
MONDAY UPDATE: As of Monday morning, PPL Electric Utilities had no additional outages in either Lehigh County or Northampton County, according to the company’s latest numbers. Both Lehigh and Northampton County Met-Ed customers were experiencing some power outages on the day after Christmas, according to the company’s outage figures....
Easton extending parking meter hours, plus the latest on the North Fourth Street garage
Easton officials are gearing up for some changes in parking rules in 2023. The city council on Dec. 14 introduced without discussion two measures for votes on approval at the first regular meeting of the new year, Jan. 11. In addition, the city is eyeing an opening of the new...
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey. EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Roaches, dirty ducts and thefts. All 3 are on the minds of Easton public housing tenants.
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director got an earful last week. Bushkill House resident Denise Thomas told director Tyler Martin she’s got roaches crawling out of her kitchen, her bathroom, everywhere. She can’t sleep at night because they’re in her bed, she said. At the housing...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 33 North, temporarily shutting both lanes, authorities say
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 1:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 North in Bethlehem Township, authorities say. The person was taken to an area hospital after the incident near the William Penn Highway interchange, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Route 33 North was temporarily closed...
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
morethanthecurve.com
12 big local stories of 2022 in Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, West Conshohocken, and Lafayette Hill
What were the big stories in 2022? We picked 12 from all of the local news we covered over the past 12 months. In no particular order:. Hotel West & Main, 1874 Social, and Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen all opened near the corner of West Elm Street and Fayette Street in 2022.
Bedminster Township Farm Protected from Future Development Through State Funding
A Bucks County farm is one of several Pennsylvania farm properties that will be protected through government funding. Staff writers for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture wrote about the local farm at BCTV.org. The Matthew P. Goldenberg and Kelly Burland Farm, located in Bedminster Township, is a 106-acre crop and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bristol, PA
Located on the banks of the Delaware River, northeast of Center City Philadelphia, lies Bristol, a borough boasting rich history and is the oldest borough in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Named after another Bristol place in England, Buck County’s Bristol was established all the way back in 1681, where it served...
Carbon County man killed in crash
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
thevalleyledger.com
December 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Serve on one of our three subcommittees- Quality, Affordable Housing; Vibrant Economic Climate; Regional Cooperation and Community Engagement. Slate Belt Rising, a subsidiary of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is a community revitalization initiative serving the boroughs of Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, and Wind Gap. In the coming months, we will begin implementation for projects in our new six-year community plan. Minimum age 18 or 16 with adult. Contact Jaana Kelley, 484-893-1030, jkelley@caclv.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000t5KMcAAM.
The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies
When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
wrnjradio.com
Watch: First responders help horse that had fallen in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Fire responders assisted with getting a fallen horse back on it’s feet Friday morning in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. On Dec. 23, at 10:41 a.m., the rescue squad responded...
Friendly’s shuts down another regional site, leaving 1 left in Lehigh Valley
The nostalgic chain known for old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes is dwindling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Friendly’s on Wednesday evening closed for good at 1836 Catasauqua Road, near the Airport Road Shopping Center, an employee who answered the phone Thursday confirmed. Franchisee Bruce Stein, who founded the Tannersville, Monroe County location, also confirmed the closure, although he’s no longer directly affiliated with the Hanover Township, Lehigh County site.
Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
Comments / 0