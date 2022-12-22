ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bristol, PA

Located on the banks of the Delaware River, northeast of Center City Philadelphia, lies Bristol, a borough boasting rich history and is the oldest borough in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Named after another Bristol place in England, Buck County’s Bristol was established all the way back in 1681, where it served...
BRISTOL, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man killed in crash

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

December 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Serve on one of our three subcommittees- Quality, Affordable Housing; Vibrant Economic Climate; Regional Cooperation and Community Engagement. Slate Belt Rising, a subsidiary of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is a community revitalization initiative serving the boroughs of Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, and Wind Gap. In the coming months, we will begin implementation for projects in our new six-year community plan. Minimum age 18 or 16 with adult. Contact Jaana Kelley, 484-893-1030, jkelley@caclv.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000t5KMcAAM.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies

When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Friendly’s shuts down another regional site, leaving 1 left in Lehigh Valley

The nostalgic chain known for old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes is dwindling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Friendly’s on Wednesday evening closed for good at 1836 Catasauqua Road, near the Airport Road Shopping Center, an employee who answered the phone Thursday confirmed. Franchisee Bruce Stein, who founded the Tannersville, Monroe County location, also confirmed the closure, although he’s no longer directly affiliated with the Hanover Township, Lehigh County site.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

