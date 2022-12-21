ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lyndentribune.com

Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems

WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
WCLS News: County library system schedule

WHATCOM -- Due to road conditions, two Whatcom County Library System buildings will have delayed openings and a bookmobile stop has been cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 22. Currently, Island Library (Lummi Island) will have a delayed opening of noon and will close one hour early at 4 p.m. The library system's administrative building on Northwest Drive will open at noon.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Main Street construction closure until Dec. 31

LYNDEN — Because of weather delays, the City of Lynden will keep Main Street closed between 17th and Dahlia streets through Dec. 31. The City of Lynden’s Public Works department is constructing the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge and has had that stretch of Main Street fully closed. The City of Lynden asks that motorists follow the posted detour routes and plan their travel accordingly.
LYNDEN, WA
Lynden falls to Gig Harbor for first loss

GIG HARBOR — The Lynden Lions boys basketball team suffered its first loss to an explosive Gig Harbor team on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Lions fell 70-63 and moved to 4-1 on the season. The game is inconsequential for their standing in the Northwest Conference as Gig Harbor is a 3A non-conference competitor.
LYNDEN, WA

