Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve!
Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve - FOX59 Weather - Indianapolis, Indiana - @TuckerWeather. Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve - FOX59 Weather - Indianapolis, Indiana - @TuckerWeather. Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant. Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped...
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant
INDIANAPOLIS — “These are the moment we live for,” said IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson. Nodding in agreement was Sgt. Richard El. The two were among the first IMPD officers to reach a weathered black Honda in an Indianapolis parking lot, where inside in his car seat was 5-month-old Kason Thomas.
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving.
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday.
Indiana State Police assist hundreds of drivers during winter weather
INDIANAPOLIS – The winter weather has kept Indiana state troopers busy. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police have assisted 596 drivers statewide since the start of the winter storm, according to Sgt. Matt Ames. They’ve responded to 245 crashes causing damage, 49 crashes resulting in injuries and 218 slide-offs, Ames said.
Indy begins a slow thaw over the holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures have been dangerously cold across Central Indiana today, but warming will begin as soon as this Saturday. You read the headline correctly… our goal for this weekend it to see temperatures just 25 degrees below average. We still start off on the wrong foot Saturday morning with low temperatures a couple degrees below zero (our average is 25°). With breezy conditions, the feels-like temperature will be near 25 below zero. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day and similar to what we experienced on Friday. The warm up will be slow, but steady and eventually we’ll see highs reach about 10 degrees (our average is 38°). The highest our wind chill will get is 5-10 degrees below zero. Overnight lows heading into Christmas will again be a couple below zero partially thanks to clearing.
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or [older] people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was seriously injured after they were shot early Monday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 2100 block of Leland Avenue just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The person was transported...
A fresh coating of snow and a warm up ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s been another cold one across Central Indiana, but the sun is shining and warmer days are not far away…. Though we have cleared up nicely today, the sunshine will be fleeting as clouds return to the area late Sunday evening. The clouds will come ahead of our next storm system; a weak one known as an Alberta clipper (the system develops in the Alberta region). Clippers often bring light amounts of snow, but are low impact events due to the lack of moisture they carry. As a result, a light snowfall is expected through much of the day with general half inch to inch across most of Central Indiana. There may be isolated pockets of up to 2″ at most. The day will be warmer than its predecessor more importantly, with highs in the mid 20s. Clouds and flurries will stick around overnight.
I&M urges customers to reduce electricity use to prevent outages amid cold temps
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is asking customers to reduce the use of electricity as much as possible until Sunday morning. The cold temperatures have created “extraordinary demands” for the power system, I&M said Saturday in a release, prompting an emergency request together with the regional power grid operator, PJM. Homes and businesses are urged to use less electricity- while staying safe- until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Light snow showers today, warm-up coming
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A few light snow showers are moving in this morning. We will keep the light snow showers today with minor accumulations possible. We finally get above freezing this week with temperatures back in the 50s by the end of this week!
Bodycam footage shows Indy police officers in shootout with murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a September incident where a murder suspect was shot by an officer. The incident occurred on Sept. 16 just three hours after IMPD officers responded to a homicide. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20...
