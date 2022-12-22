ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?

Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda.  This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mountain snow & valley wintry mix to impact mountain pass travel this week

Temperatures continue to warm for Christmas Day, however some will warm more slowly than others. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s this afternoon in northwest and west central Montana while high in southwest Montana may reach the low 40s in a few places. Temperatures only fall slightly overnight with low Monday morning in the 20s and 30s. A scattered wintry mix will continue through the day. Even with these warmer temperatures, ground temperatures remain very cold, so areas that drop below freezing overnight will likely see a quick refreeze of any moisture on roads and sidewalks. While much of the freezing rain is behind us, this freeze/thaw cycle should continue the next few days.
Poor road conditions in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans

HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state. An alert has been issued warning travelers of...
Windchills Dip to Dangerous Lows

On the eastern side of Montana, there are few valleys to hold in much warmth and even fewer mountains, allowing the wind to rip across the prairie and produce dangerous wind chills. Temperatures in central and western Montana hit the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning, with wind chills in...
Montana-Dakota utilities request customers reduce their natural gas usage in their homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some residents in the Black Hills awoke to messages from Montana-Dakota Utilities asking them to reduce their natural gas usage. The notice cited supply constraints due to an equipment issue and the extreme weather as the reasons for the request. Customers were asked to lower their thermostats, minimize hot water usage and turn off gas fireplaces, garage heaters and other non-essential appliances.
Watch out for snow plows

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22

Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice

You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

