Search Continues For 5-Month-Old Abducted In Stolen Car After His Twin Brother Was Found Abandoned In Airport Parking Lot

Sandee Jaime
2d ago
9:45 pm and the mother of twins wants to EAT and take babies out in the cold weather to pick up her food and leave with car running?!! Those children should of been home in a warm bed.
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Widespread search for woman accused of stealing car with infant twins inside in Ohio
A widespread search is underway for a woman charged with kidnapping after she was accused of stealing a vehicle with twin infants inside in Ohio, one of whom has been found, police said. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, is alleged to have stolen the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, around...
texasbreaking.com
Ohio Twin Babies Abducted: One Found, One Remains Missing
The 24-year-old homeless Nalah Tamiko Jackson kidnapped the twin infants Kyair and Kason Thomass on Monday while their mother was purchasing food in Columbus. Jackson is being asked to safely deliver Kason after Kyair was found earlier on Tuesday at the Dayton airport. Kyair was Found. Around 1:35 a.m., a...
One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have located one of two kidnapped infants abducted from a parking lot on Monday night but are now appealing for help to locate the other child.
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
Man, 30, dies in Richland County crash after hitting back of trailer
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Route 13 in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a Chevrolet Sonic south at around 10:30 a.m. on SR 13 and was driving behind a Dodge […]
Human Remains Found In Shallow Grave Identified 31 Years Later As Missing Ohio Man
Genetic genealogy was instrumental in identifying Robert A. Mullins, whose headless body was discovered in 1991 by hunters near a private farm lane. Skeletal remains found in rural Ohio have finally been identified after more than three decades. The case began on Nov. 1, 1991, when hunters came upon the...
