Search Continues For 5-Month-Old Abducted In Stolen Car After His Twin Brother Was Found Abandoned In Airport Parking Lot

By Caitlin Schunn
 3 days ago
Comments / 2

Sandee Jaime
2d ago

9:45 pm and the mother of twins wants to EAT and take babies out in the cold weather to pick up her food and leave with car running?!! Those children should of been home in a warm bed.

102.5 The Bone

Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
COLUMBUS, OH
WRIC - ABC 8News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
texasbreaking.com

Ohio Twin Babies Abducted: One Found, One Remains Missing

The 24-year-old homeless Nalah Tamiko Jackson kidnapped the twin infants Kyair and Kason Thomass on Monday while their mother was purchasing food in Columbus. Jackson is being asked to safely deliver Kason after Kyair was found earlier on Tuesday at the Dayton airport. Kyair was Found. Around 1:35 a.m., a...
DAYTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
