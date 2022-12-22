ALBION, MI – Albion Malleable Brewing Co. has great beer and burgers on its menu. The idea for the business began brewing in 2015 when co-owners Ben Wade and Charles Moreau, along with former co-owner John Rogers, wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Albion. Being the first brewery in the city was the idea they pitched, and eventually it came to be in 2018.

ALBION, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO