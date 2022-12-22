Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New wedding and event center coming to historic building in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new wedding and event center is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. The City of Kalamazoo was recently awarded a $25,000 grant earlier from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program that will be used by Haymarket Event Center, LLC, according to a news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Silent disco, public art, drag queens: World of Winter returning to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The World of Winter festival is returning to downtown Grand Rapids next month with more than 100 outdoor art installations and free events including ice sculptures, a silent disco, a drag show, live music, walking tours and more. The festival, created by Downtown Grand Rapids...
Grand Rapids offering ways to get rid of Christmas trees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is offering two ways to dispose of live-cut Christmas trees following the holiday. Both disposal options will see the trees chipped and then returned to the ground. The first – and free – way is to bring the Christmas tree to one of...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
What would be the ’12 Days of Kalamazoo Christmas?’
Christmas is Sunday, and it's the start of the official 12 Days of Christmas. We all know the song... ... oh, wait... that's the Jeff Foxworthy Redneck version. (That's the one I grew up with, so that's the one I know.) But we're all familiar with the concept. This year,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The burgers at Albion Malleable Brewing Co. helped put it on the map
ALBION, MI – Albion Malleable Brewing Co. has great beer and burgers on its menu. The idea for the business began brewing in 2015 when co-owners Ben Wade and Charles Moreau, along with former co-owner John Rogers, wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Albion. Being the first brewery in the city was the idea they pitched, and eventually it came to be in 2018.
City of Kalamazoo sprucing up business facades
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has completed facade upgrades at three business properties, and 15 more projects are in the works now, and property owners are lining up for a chance to get a new look. The city recently finished three of the projects in the eastside neighborhood,...
The Hub Tavern & Grill opens its doors in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public Wednesday afternoon. The Hub Tavern & Grill, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall in the former home of the Central City Taphouse, will officially open for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Twelve Baskets Food Pantry closed Friday
The Portage assistance program says their grocery distribution will be closed Friday due to the weather.
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Old Goat provides ‘sensory overload’ meals in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for dinner and a show, The Old Goat in Alger Heights is the perfect dinner spot for you. The Old Goat opened in 2015, at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE. The 6,000-square-foot multilevel restaurant seats nearly 200, including an outdoor patio. Owner Cory DeMint also owns Electric Cheetah and Cheetah’s Soup Shop, both on Wealthy Street SE.
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Fire Ravages A Rural Battle Creek Farmhouse Killing Three Pets
It was during the blizzard that crossed Southwest Michigan over the Holiday weekend, that a tragic fire struck a rural Battle Creek farmhouse, on Christmas Eve, killing three dogs that were trapped inside. The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 PM, Saturday afternoon, and as they approached the...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
MLive
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0