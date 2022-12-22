ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The burgers at Albion Malleable Brewing Co. helped put it on the map

ALBION, MI – Albion Malleable Brewing Co. has great beer and burgers on its menu. The idea for the business began brewing in 2015 when co-owners Ben Wade and Charles Moreau, along with former co-owner John Rogers, wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Albion. Being the first brewery in the city was the idea they pitched, and eventually it came to be in 2018.
ALBION, MI
MLive

City of Kalamazoo sprucing up business facades

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has completed facade upgrades at three business properties, and 15 more projects are in the works now, and property owners are lining up for a chance to get a new look. The city recently finished three of the projects in the eastside neighborhood,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Old Goat provides ‘sensory overload’ meals in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for dinner and a show, The Old Goat in Alger Heights is the perfect dinner spot for you. The Old Goat opened in 2015, at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE. The 6,000-square-foot multilevel restaurant seats nearly 200, including an outdoor patio. Owner Cory DeMint also owns Electric Cheetah and Cheetah’s Soup Shop, both on Wealthy Street SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy