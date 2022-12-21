LYNDEN — Because of weather delays, the City of Lynden will keep Main Street closed between 17th and Dahlia streets through Dec. 31. The City of Lynden’s Public Works department is constructing the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge and has had that stretch of Main Street fully closed. The City of Lynden asks that motorists follow the posted detour routes and plan their travel accordingly.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO