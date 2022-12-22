Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
thesungazette.com
Poochigian pushes for public outreach as new mayor
VISALIA – Brian Poochigian will start his second term this time at the center of dais as he takes over for Steve Nelsen as mayor. With his change of seat will come a slightly different direction as Poochigian plans to emphasize public outreach among his list of priorities. At...
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
2 killed in single-car crash in Kings County, CHP says
Two men have died after a single-car crash in Kings County Monday morning.
WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
KMPH.com
Man dead after crashing into canal in Mendota
LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has died after crashing into a canal late Saturday night in Mendota. CHP officers responded around 10:56 p.m. to a car crash involving one vehicle on Highway 33 near Bass Avenue. When they arrived, they say they found an SUV overturned into...
Investigation underway after fire starts in Selma church
Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire inside of a church in Selma.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
Madera Community Hospital filing for bankruptcy, closing in early January, sources confirm
Madera Community Hospital is set to close in January due to financial issues, sources and employees tell Action News.
thesungazette.com
Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident
Porterville woman crashes a Yamaha 250 Raptor into a power pole, is ejected, transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. Porterville – A 47-year-old female sustained major injuries after she was not wearing any safety equipment, crashed and was ejected from a quad. On Dec. 23, at...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
KMPH.com
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
Visalia neighborhood targeted by mailbox break-ins
A Visalia neighborhood is coming together after their community mailboxes have been found open and empty at least three times since October.
KMPH.com
CHP: One killed after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her vehicle was hit by another in western Fresno County. CHP says the 29-year-old Kerman woman was a passenger in a car that was driven by 29-year-old Ivan Torres of Kerman. Torres...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver
December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
AOL Corp
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices increased the week of Dec. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $209. In the past week, a 1,527-square-foot home on North...
